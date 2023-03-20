iPhone Fold folds ahead of rivals, Apple’s breakthrough new patent exposure! Although the legendary Apple foldable iPhone Fold has not been released yet, there have been a lot of news about the iPhone Fold on the Internet. Recently, there has been more news that Apple has obtained a breakthrough new patent, making the iPhone Fold ahead of its rivals.

It is reported that Apple’s new patent is that when the iPhone Fold folding machine detects that it is in a falling state, it will quickly fold the iPhone before the device hits the ground, minimizing the impact of the ground on the screen. The principle is that Apple has added a specific sensor to the iPhone. When the sensor detects that the vertical acceleration exceeds the value set by Apple, the device will quickly fold to prevent the fragile screen from hitting the ground.

Source：appleinsider