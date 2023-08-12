The Last Ronin, ecco il traile…

The popularity of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles is a phenomenon that has spanned generations. And it has embraced the world of comics, cartoons, cinema and now also video games. So we shouldn’t be surprised: the announcement of the video game adaptation of “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Last Ronin“, That THQ Nordic reveal in a trailer, has aroused the enthusiasm of fans and enthusiasts from all over the world. This critically acclaimed comic series from IDW Publishing becomes a video game thanks to THQ Nordic and Black Forest Games, taking us to a dark post-apocalyptic universe.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Last Ronin, ecco il trailer

Il Digital Showcase di THQ Nordic announces that Black Forest Games will be the developer of “The Last Ronin”. A company based in Offenburg, Germany, Black Forest Games has already proven its prowess with games like the gates of “Destroy All Humans!” per THQ Nordic e titoli come “Giana Sisters: Twisted Dreams”, “Rogue Stormers”, “Titan Quest”, “Fade to Silence” e “Bubsy: The Woolies Strike Back”.

The announcement of “TMNT: The Last Ronin” happened at the end of March. A third-person action RPG, compared to the “God of War” series for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. A comparison that has created great expectations.

Doug Rosen, senior vice president for games and global emerging media at Paramount, assured that the video game will remain true to original comic miniseries. Also for this, “The Last Ronin” will offer an experience exclusively for single player.

Rosen hinted that the game could include flashback sequences, where players will briefly assume the role of one of the other Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. While a precise release date for “TMNT: The Last Ronin” has not yet been set, Rosen assured that the game is “a few years later”. Meanwhile, the teaser trailer indicates that it will come up PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S e PC.

You can see the THQ Nordic showcase on the software house website.

