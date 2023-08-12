Get the splendor of flowers on the table!

The hydrangeas are currently in full bloom and will continue to delight you until September. Use this to decorate your home with them too. Pick a few hydrangea blossoms and use them to make a beautiful wreath – but not for the door (or not only), but for the table! How to tie a beautiful hydrangea wreath?

Use fresh or dried buds as you like, and preferably a ring of floral foam as a base, as it makes crafting easier. Alternatively, you can of course also tie a wire ring, straw wreath, willow wreath or grapevine wreath. With our instructions, the project will be child’s play and your home even more comfortable and beautiful.

Tie or pin a hydrangea wreath for the table

The hydrangea wreath will be more durable if you make it from dried flowers. While fresh ones are also suitable, they may start to cling to the blank as it dries. You could possibly prevent this by using more hydrangea flowers and tying them closer to the hydrangea wreath so that they support each other, so to speak.

You can read here how to dry the flowers for the hydrangea wreath without losing color.

Make hydrangea wreaths yourself with floral foam

The floral wreath is particularly easy to make with a simple floral foam wreath. If you want to make the hydrangea wreath yourself with fresh flowers, you should then dip it regularly so that it is supplied with water. To do this, simply place the wreath on the water and gradually let it soak itself. Never force it under the water.

Blank floral foam Hydrangea blossoms (fresh or leave to dry for at least a day) Objects for the middle: lantern, lantern, cake stand (depending on the diameter of the ring) Optional additional decorative elements (other blossoms, berries, moss, pearls, bows, etc.) Floral wire if necessary to fix round baking sheet or something similar, in which the wreath will later stand and be watered. This is how you can make the autumn wreath of hydrangeas yourself

Tying a hydrangea wreath – Instructions:

The flowers should have a long enough stem to stick. There should be a sufficiently large distance from its tip to the branching of the individual flowers, otherwise the hydrangea flowers will slip out of the foam. As with cut flowers, cut the stems at an angle (if you use fresh ones) so that they can better absorb water from the floral foam later. For the variant with fresh flowers, first dip the wreath. Start by pinning, alternating elements to create a natural look. Then work your way down in turn until you have covered the whole ring. You can cut pieces out of the wire and then bend them into a U-shape to better fix the plants to the ring. For the table decoration with hydrangeas, place a lantern in the middle. You can also put a nice vase in it, or how about a glass dome with biscuits or other goodies?

For this variant, the flowers of the hydrangea were only combined with green leaves. This is the green of the Chinese sticky seeds (Pittosporum tobira).

A combination of several types of flowers is also very nice to get an arrangement of charming colors.

The following were used in the example: hydrangea (Hydrangea), sea lavender (Limonium vulgare), moss, speedwell (Veronica), heather (Calluna vulgaris), sage (Salvia), pine cones, sticks.

Of course, you can also tie a simpler hydrangea wreath by using only hydrangea flowers.

Tie a hydrangea wreath with a straw blank

Properly tying you need to use a straw blank (or a blank made of vines or willow branches). For this reason, this variant is also somewhat more time-consuming. In any case, this table decoration will also be a real eye-catcher. How to tie the hydrangea wreath:

Straw wreath Hydrangea flowers Floral wire or twine Wire pliers How do I tie a straw and flower wreath?

Wrap a piece of wire (about 7 cm) around the wreath and twist the ends on top of the wreath. You can then use the ends to tie the flower stalks. If you use floral wire, it can also be easily wrapped. To do this, place a blossom branch on the desired spot and wrap the wire around it. Make sure that the wire always runs below the flowers so that it is not so visible later. Work your way piece by piece until you have covered the wreath, being careful not to leave any gaps.

Here, too, it is worth letting the hydrangeas dry beforehand.

Whether you tie the wreath of dried hydrangeas, use fresh flowers or even stick instead of tying – the table decoration you will receive is a real dream. Dried flowers have the advantage that you can use the table wreath for a long time. Cut flowers, on the other hand, are a great idea if you want fresh flowers on your table, for example for a special occasion.