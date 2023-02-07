Nintendo

According to Neowin, a GitHub user named snesrev has successfully used more than 80,000 lines of code to port “Zelda: A Link to the Past” (Zelda: A Link to the Past) on SFC/SNES to PC. . Compared with the past, this ported version also adds new features such as widescreen support, pixel shader, high-definition world map, secondary inventory, and quick transitions in line with the times. It is implemented based on C language and also requires the library of the SNES emulator LakeSNES. The levels, enemies, puzzles, etc. in the game are unchanged from the original, and you can even run the two versions together.

This kind of ported game made by reverse engineering requires far more development energy than the general emulator version. Interested friends can also try it on their Windows, Mac, Linux computers or even Switch. Snesrev may More different platforms will be explored. Of course, from a legal point of view, this kind of transplantation is still considered to be in the category of infringement. It is not that Lao Ren has not cracked down on similar behaviors in the past.