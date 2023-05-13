The Luvly O is an electric car designed for a compact urban lifestyle – Gamereactor

Electric vehicles are much better for the environment than internal combustion engine vehicles, but EVs still face many of the challenges that gasoline and diesel vehicles face because these vehicles are made of materials that typically have a high environmental impact. Swedish company Luvly is looking to reverse that approach with its flat-panel electric vehicle, the O.

Sustainability is a top priority in the manufacture of this lightweight vehicle, and while it doesn’t claim to contribute zero to emissions, the materials used to build and source the car have been specifically chosen for their low environmental impact.

Beyond that, the car’s basic flat-pack construction style allows people to easily fit them together and source replacement parts from a nearby microfactory, further reducing emissions.

The car runs on a 6kWh battery and promises a range of 100km and a top speed of 90km/h, all with 267 liters of space in the boot. Although it is only a two-seater car, this means the car weighs less than 400kg. Taking all of this into account, Luvly’s O retails for €10,000.

Would you consider an EV like the O?