The most eye-catching all-match gray: New Balance’s popular retro shoe type 530 This pair will be out of stock soon!

No matter how the trend of sneakers changes, I believe that many fashionable girls have always kept a pair of New Balance classics in their shoe cabinets. The durable and versatile style will accompany you through every day when you don’t know how to wear them. Coming back to the retro summer, the brand’s New Balance 530 is still popular, and at the same time it brings an irresistible classic gray!

Not long ago, New Balance officially brought a new “Raincloud/Shadow Grey” color scheme to the 530. The brand’s classic gray tone is stacked on this pair of retro shoes with charming layers. Through mesh fabric, suede leather Pair it with the gray and white N logo, and also use the ABZORB cushioning midsole system to create a comfortable wearing experience. At present, this pair of colors has appeared in Asphalt Gold and other stores one after another. If you are looking for a pair of destined sneakers for summer, you may as well take care!

