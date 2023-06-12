Waste and eggs thrown on the Fvg Pride procession in Pordenone – Friuli VG

news-txt”>

(ANSA) – TRIESTE, JUNE 10 – Eggs and garbage were thrown from some unidentified window of an apartment building in Pordenone, as the Fvg Pride procession passed. This was reported by the participants in the LGBTQIA+ pride parade themselves, who also documented the fact by taking photographs and shooting short videos. It is unclear whether eggs and rubbish hit the protesters, however no people were reported injured.



Some people have reported the incident to the police, who have assured that investigations will be carried out to clarify the circumstances of the incident. (HANDLE).

