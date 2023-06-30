The new Android LOGO is three-dimensional, the designer: inspired by the toilet- Qooah

In 2019, Google announced the new LOGO of its Android system, which is more flat, and recently Google updated the LOGO of Android to make its image more three-dimensional.

This newly designed Android green robot LOGO debuted at the CES 2023 exhibition earlier this year and was displayed again at the Google I/O conference in May. This LOGO was originally a full-body image, but since the 2019 edition, it has become a head-only image. This change makes the avatar of the Android robot more three-dimensional.

According to reports, the new Android green robot LOGO also adjusted the word “android” at the bottom and changed it to “Android”. The new wordmark starts with a capital A, and the n and r of this new typeface are perfectly rounded, a return to the futuristic style of 2008 and the understated wordmark of 2014. According to reports, this LOGO was designed by designer Irina Blok, who was inspired by the male and female signs on the toilet door (?). The new LOGO released this time is the first change of this classic logo in the past 4 years.

The updated Android robot LOGO marks a further development of Google’s brand image. By making the LOGO more three-dimensional, Google hopes to bring users a more vivid and interesting experience. This new design also reflects the innovation and development of the Android system, showing Google’s pursuit of future technology. We can expect to see more applications of this new logo in future products and services.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

