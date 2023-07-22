Home » The new free games at Epic Games
by admin
The new free games at Epic Games

This week, Epic is offering a great bundle for crime fans and fantasy fanatics that you don’t have to pay a penny for. We will give you a brief overview of what you can currently secure.

Image: ZeniMAX

Murder by Numbers

In Murder by Numbers you take on the role of an investigator and have to investigate crime scenes for clues. So far, so ordinary. However, you don’t investigate the crime scenes from a special point of view, as many games do nowadays, but by solving logic puzzles that will really put your brain power to the test. The gameplay is spiced up by a colorful anime look and a good pinch of humor. But see for yourself:

The Elder Scrolls Online

From brightly colored icing it goes on into a dark and menacing, but also beautiful fantasy world: the elephant in the room might be The Elder Scrolls Online be. The basic version of the mammoth online role-playing game is available for free in the Epic Games Store. Build a character according to your wishes and ideas and set off to destroy evil. You can experiment with different playstyles, trade, craft and much more. A large number of expansions also ensures a constant supply of fun. In The Elder Scrolls Online guaranteed not to get bored that quickly.

How do you get the free games?

In order to be able to secure the games for free, you need a user account with Epic Games. The titles can then be easily downloaded from the shop.

Once added to your own game library, they will remain there even after the promotional period has expired. So you can play it for as long as you want. The games are available from July 20th to July 27th (5 p.m. each day) at Epic Games. After that, they will be replaced by other free games.

