the new gaming mouse of the Cobra line

RAZER today announces a new addition to its product lineup. It’s about the linea Razer Cobraa family of mice that are purpose-built for gaming and offer a symmetrical form factor for the ultimate in customization, connectivity, and technology.

In parallel, the Snake Pror, a new mouse with 10 customizable buttons, 5 memory profiles and 11 individually switchable Chrome RGB zones that offers a symmetrical design.

Designed with seven buttons on top, two on the side and one on the bottom, Cobra Pro offers greater accessibility. Equipped with Hypershift functionality, which temporarily enables a number of secondary functions in addition to button assignments, it allows you to store five profiles via Razer Synapse.

Cobra Pro takes advantage of the features of the Razer Besilisk V3 Pro, such as the Focus Pro 30K optical sensor, HyperSpeed ​​and the third generation of Optical Mouse Switches. It’s also capable of updating to true 4000Hz polling rates with the separately sold Razer Mouse Dock Pro or the HyperPolling Wireless Dongle. The mouse weighs just 77g and offers up to 100 hours of battery life with HyperSpeed ​​Wireless. The Speedflex USB-C cable allows you to recharge it quickly so you always have it available.

The Cobra line represents an important addition to the wide range of Chrome RGB-enabled peripherals, the lighting system that offers 16.8 million colors, lots of lighting effects and seamless integration with over 250 games. Also present is the new Smart Dimming feature that automatically saves battery during gameplay to return to full view.

Also available is the Razer Cobra, a mouse dedicated to casual gamers who prefer wired connections. Lightweight, it features durable switches, eight customizable controls, and Chrome underglow lighting.

The Razer Cobra Pro is available on Razer.com and authorized resellers for $149.99, while the Razer Cobra costs $49.99.

