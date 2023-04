2012, Leica has decided to launch the world‘s only camera with a dedicated monochrome sensor, the Leica M Monochrom. Today, 11 years after the successful launch of the monochrome camera, Leica launched the fourth generation of cameras equipped with black and white sensor – the new Leica M11 Monochrom.

The sensor of the Leica M11 Monochrom was born for black and white photography and stands out from many cameras In addition, it is equipped with a triple resolution full-frame black and white photosensitive element, Developed exclusively for the new generation of M cameras, it delivers exceptional black and white images. Can support DNG or J Original files in PEG format, and 60, 36 and 18 megapixels resolution. ISO sensitivity ranges from 125 to 200,000, Give users great creative freedom in photography. As a result, the Leica M11 Monochrom delivers exceptional picture quality and rich detail, It can take very natural and clear images even in low light conditions, In the high sensitivity range, it still maintains extremely low noise.

The camera has a built-in storage space of 256 GB, which can be connected with the Leica FOTOS app, Ensure optimal workflow of actions. Through Bluetooth connection and USB-C interface, Upload photos to the app quickly and easily for post-processing, You can also directly control the camera through the app, with a preview function, Support for filtering photos directly on your smartphone or tablet. In addition, the Leica M11 Monochrom is certified by Apple MFI and comes with a Leica FOTOS cable. Open a unique world of photography.

The Leica M11 Monochrom has an all-metal body, and the top cover is made of high-quality aluminum. Equipped with sapphire glass display screen, The body is covered with a black scratch-resistant coating and a sturdy leather case, presenting a timeless classic M camera The design concept is durable and exudes a low-key temperament. This new camera deliberately omits the Leica logo, The optical viewfinder is finished with a dark chrome coating process, highlighting the minimalist logo of the legendary Leica M system. Iconic design.