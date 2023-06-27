The new pixel-style Roguelike strategy card game “Shogun Showdown” starts early access from now on Use the exclusive deck to face the enemy “Shogun Showdown”

Publisher Gamera Games announced today (27th) that the new pixel-style Roguelike turn-based strategy card game “Shogun Showdown” developed by independent game developer Roboatino will start early access on the PC (Steam) platform today.

“Shoguns” is a Roguelike turn-based strategy game with deck building elements. In the game, players can use their exclusive cards to face the general and his army, and they need to carefully arrange their positions and release attacks at the right time.

The official said that in addition to being able to operate the protagonist to dodge in the battlefield, players can also use cards and abilities to control the enemy’s position, such as switching positions with the samurai in front of him, allowing him to be shot by his teammates’ bows and arrows, or using The Claw pulls the enemy archer closer, and hits him with the momentum.

In addition, when shuttling through the pixel and wind stage, players can also give special upgrades to any card in the deck and customize their own cards. As the game progresses, players will be able to unlock new characters, attacks, skills and more game content, so that every challenge can have a novel experience.

The official pointed out that the free trial version of this game “Shoguns: Prologue” has been well received by many players since it was launched in April this year, and received an “extremely favorable” evaluation on the Steam platform. In the early access version launched today, in addition to the lone warrior “Wanderer”, players can also experience 2 interesting new characters, as well as more battle scenes, cards, enemy types and BOSS wait.

The developer Roboatino promises to continue to add game content through updates in the future to enrich the player experience. “Sword of Generals” is now available on the Steam platform for early access, supporting Traditional Chinese.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

