Screening on October 13th!

RizefiniOfficial release announced for Thursday, October 13, 2022! This work is a new smartphone game for the TV cartoon “Re: Life in a Different World from Zero”, and the main story can relive the story of the protagonist Subaru and the event story that will become the original Lizefini will be developed. Let’s enjoy the creations drawn in full 3D!

To commemorate the official launch, it will be posted on Rizefini’s official Twitter account ( @re_zero_fini ) to host an event.When corresponding to a tweetup to 3000RT, After Rizefini is releasedStar 4 character “Genius Maid Rem” will be given to all usersThis will be! In addition to the pre-registration achievement rewards obtained a few days ago, it has been decided to distribute 10 Summoning Tickets and a total of 1800 Rainbow Light Stones, but the gift event for 4-star characters is still generously carried out! Having a 4 star character at the beginning of the game is very helpful for the progress of the game! Participate in events and earn Rem! If you haven’t pre-registered, pre-register on Google Play and pre-order on the App Store to prepare for launch!

Ram and Rem’s character song “Two Colors” has been released!

Ram & Rem Character Song

Following Emilia’s character song released the other day, Ram and Rem’s character song “two colors” will beSunday, October 2, 2022release!To mark the release of the ‘Two Tone’ video, there will be a Twitter event where one ofA colored paper signed by Rie Murakawa (played by Ram) and Inari Minase (played by Rem) will be awarded. To apply, just follow Rizefini’s official Twitter ( @re_zero_fini ) and retweet the corresponding tweet! Details of the Twitter event will be posted on the official Rizefini Twitter at a later date ( @re_zero_fini ), so please follow us and wait for the next report!

Emilia's character song

In addition, Emilia’s character song “My Proof” that appears in this work is being released, so please come and have a look! For more information about Rizefini, please check the official Rizefini website.

