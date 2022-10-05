Take the old scooters out of the garages: they can be reborn to a new life with the kit that transforms them into electric vehicles. This is the project that comes from the all-Italian startup, Talet-e, which proposes a universal electric powertrain with variable power to convert any scooter into electric, lighter and more performing batteries, 4 business models to facilitate the energy transition.

Let’s start with these numbers: in Italy 72% of scooters are over 10 years old, with 43% of vehicles Euro 0 or Euro 1: the replacement of scooters is slow and “thermal”, also due to the lack of attractiveness and convenience of the e-scooter sector. And it is estimated that 500,000 scooters circulate in Rome alone, a considerable vehicle fleet that pollutes because it is generally very old. And starting from the assumption that two-wheelers produce 73 g of CO2 per km / passenger, estimating the average distance of 500,000 Roman scooters at 10,000 km, for 73 g of CO2 emitted per km, scooters emit 375,000 tons of CO2. And this is where Talet-e makes his proposal.

In other words, a retrofit – available from April – dedicated to petrol-powered scooters: a “Talet-e Universal Electric Platform” (Peu-T) designed specifically for easy installation on the main models of thermal scooters in circulation today but ready to be usable by OEMs (original equipment manufacturers) who want to offer their customers an electric motorcycle.

An innovation made possible by the new law: until now there was a formal lack of a regulatory reference that would allow the installation of electric motors and the relative homologation for two wheels, giving a second life to the scooter. On September 16 last, Decree No. 141 of July 26, effective from October 1, 2022, was published in the Official Gazette. The Ministry of Infrastructure and Sustainable Mobility has extended the possibility of retrofitting to category L, effectively allowing transform the propulsion into electric and then proceed with the re-homologation of the vehicle, with an updated vehicle registration document.

The technique

“The Talet-e Universal Electric Platform (Peu-T) – explain the technicians – is a new universal standard: designed to be installed and applicable on all types of thermal scooters from 50cc to 400cc, regardless of the brand. This is the great revolution of Talet-e, which thanks to its variable-sized electric motor Talet-e (Sdv-T) and its universal application system (Uma-T), can be adapted and adjusted on any scooter already in circulation. The Peu-T is composed of a three-phase electric motor with permanent magnets, adjustable from 4 to 14kW, a power controller, a Master Vehicle Control, a Control APP that allows you to manage the vehicle configuration, select different usage maps, view the state of use, carry out the diagnosis and reserve battery recharges “.





The energy

Those who know electric vehicles well know that the heart (or the problem …) is always the batteries. For this reason Talet-e has concentrated on the creation of a fixed accumulator and up to two removable ones thanks to the new patented Universal Plug System. Each 1.5 kW battery has an advanced lithium iron phosphate formula, which has proven to be particularly suitable for mobility, thanks to its particular stability, high safety and low toxicity.

The batteries, tailor-made for Talet-e then are about 20% lighter than those in use today, will be rechargeable in less than 2 hours on public columns or at home in less than 5 hours with Talet-e battery charger. . They are designed to support 3000 recharge cycles (equal to about 8 years of daily recharges) and their full autonomy is estimated at full charge in about 140km of distance. The removable batteries, on the other hand, which can also be used individually on the vehicle, can also be used as a recharging source for the fixed battery while driving and guarantee maximum tranquility of autonomy for the driver. Talet-e has started the Peu-T patent procedure, including the Universal Battery pack and the extraction system.





The strategy

“In an economy that must necessarily recover and not waste – they explain to Talet-e – instead of retiring a scooter that still works well, but pollutes, it can be given a real second life through the Peu-T, which they will be completely transformed and obviously re-approved, respecting all regulatory standards and above all the environment. And our innovation will also extend to the sales processes. The entire retrofit process, available in the first half of 2023, will be mainly digital and equipped with comfortable and simple steps, for sales, appointments with workshops and any assistance. For the assembly and delivery of the reconditioned Scooter, with a new vehicle registration document, we will proceed through a network of Talet-e ambassador centers in the major cities, a network of Authorized Workshops covering the entire national territory and a Flagship store in Rome ” .

Prices

The cost of the conversion is 2000 euros plus assembly of about 200 euros depending on the vehicle, also giving the possibility of spreading the price of the retrofit over two years, so as not to weigh on the buyer’s pockets. In fact, to convert a scooter you can count on a form of payment in installments estimated at around 95 euros per month. Less than a common city scooter sharing subscription. In addition to Talet-e Conversion (the retrofit on used private scooters), Talet-e has identified 3 other main businesses to develop with its Peu-T, in order to give a precise, incisive and above all economic answer to electric conversion. Here they are in detail:

I services

Not only conversion kits, but also a network of services: this is what we have imagined for new customers. Thus Talet-e Way was developed, which offers a service aimed at scooter manufacturers wishing to immediately expand their offer with an additional electric version of their current thermal models. And then the Talet-e Services which proposes electric transformation solutions to companies with fleets or to local administrations, aiming to actively participate in the smart conversion of urban mobility.