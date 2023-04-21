The Overwatch League will continue to stream exclusively on YouTube – Overwatch 2 – Gamereactor

There’s a huge amount of uncertainty surrounding this year’s Overwatch League. Blizzard isn’t very good at answering questions and shutting down speculation, which is why we waited until a week before the season officially kicked off to find out that OWL will once again stream exclusively on YouTube, even though Blizzard and YouTube no longer appear to have an exclusive rights agreement.

As confirmed in the new Opening Weekend 2023 graphic, not only was the broadcast location announced, but it was also confirmed that the Chengdu Hunters will not be present and competing in the near future, with only 19 of the 20 teams at World Championship for this year .

We’re also told the map pools and the time of day each pool will be played, as well as the drops that will be active, and which patch OWL will start using. You can find all this information in the image below.