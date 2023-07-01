the partnership between NTT and Cisco

NTT and Cisco announce new collaboration to develop and implement joint solutions that support the growth of efficiency and sustainability of large enterprises. Leveraging the portfolio NTT’s Edge as a Service and Cisco’s IoT capabilities, the solutions developed by the two companies will deliver real-time data insights. As well as increased safety, improved decision making and reduced operational costs through predictive maintenance, asset tracking and supply chain management capabilities.

Training to accelerate go-to-market

Companies to Provide Solutions Combining NTT’s Managed Services Expertise, Real-Time Analytics, Edge Automation Capabilities, and Management of Complex IT Environments, with Cisco IoT Capabilities, Including Low Power Wide Area Networking (LoRaWAN). NTT has also strengthened the IoT consulting & services part that brings together more than 1000 professionals and 100 use cases in different areas. From connected cars to fleet management, predictive maintenance to smart cities, digital twins, connected factories, utilities, and more. NTT has already trained more than 500 experts sales team to accelerate go-to-market.

Enable customers for a new model

Devin Yaung, SVP of Group Enterprise IoT Products and Services di NTT

We are pushing our IoT business initiatives to offer a rich portfolio of replicable services that can be tailored to meet the demand of customers requiring these types of solutions. And we are in a privileged position to do so.” Samuel Pasquier, VP of Product Management, Industrial IoT Networking, Cisco

We are excited to work together to quickly enable our customers towards this IOT-as-a-Service model so they can quickly reap the business benefits across industries and around the world.

Efficiency and sustainability

NTT and Cisco are developing solutions and offerings aimed at industries such as manufacturing, transportation and healthcare, where there is a growing demand for edge computing solutions and IoT. The two companies are already rolling out this advanced service to several customers. Among these is the Compagnie Intercommunale Liégeoise des Eaux (CHILE), a public water distribution company located in Belgium.

Water management through smart solutions

NTT and Cisco have deployed thousands of LoRaWAN sensors within the CHILE infrastructure to provide visibility that can improve operational efficiencies related to water quality, consumption, distribution and maintenance. The solution also includes advanced technologies such as intelligent distribution networks, remote reading via smart meters, smart grids for remote management, connected IoT objects and artificial intelligence, and is delivered as a managed service. In addition, the network provides the necessary building blocks to support other sustainability use cases, such as waste and parking management, water quality and street lighting controls.

Strengthened IOT consultancy and services

With the goal of prioritizing and scaling IoT for customers and partners, NTT has activated a dedicated IoT business unit that brings together proven expertise and capabilities from around the world. The team, made up of 1,000 consultants, engineers, enterprise architects and sustainability experts, will build, implement and manage more than 100 use cases in different areas. Like connected cars, fleet management, predictive maintenance, smart cities, digital twins, connected factories and more.

We are doubling NTT’s IoT capabilities to meet customer demand. We want to factor common our collective knowledge and expertise and leverage NTT’s global reach to best serve our customers and respond promptly to the growing need to equip or upgrade their organizations with the connectivity and visibility they need to improve day-to-day business operations .