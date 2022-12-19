Censis has published the 18th Censis Report on Communication. Publication that fills the gap of what is not made available in the chapter dedicated to “Communication and Media” of the 56th Censis Report on the social situation of the country/2022.

From the many data of interest contained in the report we have extrapolated those relating to social media penetrationinstant messaging apps and digital platforms.

It is WhatsApp to have the greatest penetration. The instant messaging app, increasingly similar to a social platform, thanks also to the community function introduced at the beginning of November this year, is used at least once a week by 83.6% of Italians.

It is a fact that, among other things, makes it clear how much the Meta messaging app is increasingly, also, one an absolutely indispensable tool for companies to communicate with their target audience, brands, entities and organizations. Even from a social customer care perspective.

Followed by, with a lower penetration of about 18 percentage points, YouTube at 65.7% and, almost on a par (64.7%) Facebook.

The use of is also extremely broad Instagramwhich has been used at least once a week since about half of Italians. More or less identical share of Italians who claim to use Amazonconfirming, if necessary, how the pandemic has changed the purchasing habits and channels of Italians.

TikTok, the short video entertainment platform on the crest of the wave in the last two years, is used by more than a quarter (27.8%) of Italians. But it goes up to more than half (54.5%) among those aged between 14 and 29.

And, according to the latest data made available by Audiweb, updated in October of this year, from April 2021 to October 2022 TikTok’s monthly audience in Italy more than doubled (+103%). 18.2 million monthly users are half (49.7%) of all those who used the Internet in October this year.

Among young people (14-29 years) there has been a further step forward in the use of online platforms. 93.4% use WhatsApp, 83.3% YouTube, 80.9% Instagram. In particular, we observe a strong increase in young users of TikTok (54.5%, as we have seen), Amazon (54.3%), Spotify (51.8%) and Telegram (37.2 %). In on the other hand, Facebook (51.4%) and Twitter (20.1%) decreased.

Finally, as the infographic shows with the details of the data of each of the social platforms, instant messaging apps and digital platforms, in the last position Clubhouse. The social audio platform is only used by 3.7% of Italians. It drops to 3.2% for young people. After all, it was already clear that the hype in this regard had long since ended, as will most likely happen for Mastodon, now on everyone’s lips, and of the few “fleeing” from Twitter.