Technology

The plan of the Upper Austrian startup for the success of the mobility turnaround

The plan of the Upper Austrian startup for the success of the mobility turnaround

The Upper Austrian startup Alveri wants to promote the mobility transition to e-vehicles. To this end, the young company is strengthening the e-charging infrastructure with robotics, among other things. The company is also working with the “Falco” on the first electric car developed entirely in Austria. And now there was funding.

The new podcast features Ehsan Zadmard, CEO of Alveri. The topics:

  • Alveri’s multi-stage plan for the mobility transition
  • How your own charging robot should strengthen the e-charging infrastructure
  • The “Falco” and its development
  • The new financing for the startup
  • Alveri’s future plans
  • The unstoppable progress of e-mobility

