The Upper Austrian startup Alveri wants to promote the mobility transition to e-vehicles. To this end, the young company is strengthening the e-charging infrastructure with robotics, among other things. The company is also working with the “Falco” on the first electric car developed entirely in Austria. And now there was funding.

The new podcast features Ehsan Zadmard, CEO of Alveri. The topics:

Alveri’s multi-stage plan for the mobility transition

How your own charging robot should strengthen the e-charging infrastructure

The “Falco” and its development

The new financing for the startup

Alveri’s future plans

The unstoppable progress of e-mobility

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

If you liked this episode, give us four or five stars as a rating and follow the podcast on Spotify, Apple Music and Co. If you have any suggestions, criticism, feedback or requests for future guests, please send us an email at any time to [email protected] .at.