The product workers: when will it be finished? No idea, we are agile!

The product workers: when will it be finished? No idea, we are agile!

Product owners are repeatedly asked about a specific delivery date for a specific feature. But what about predictability in agile product development in general? Product worker Oliver Winter and Felix Rink, Kanban coach and trainer at ProKanban.org, talk about this.

Understandable answers to questions about delivery dates

The tongue-in-cheek statement “When will the feature be ready? I have no idea, we’re agile!” has a serious background. Because according to the subjective feeling of the two, such an attitude is often found in practice. And sometimes you can get the impression that the agile community generally struggles with predictability in complex environments.

Felix Rink explains why he still thinks it is important that a product owner in particular should be able to give an understandable answer to questions about the delivery dates of features. Then Oliver Winter and Felix Rink clarify the background, where the problem lies when things just take as long as they take.

Support from the Kanban world

And of course Felix Rink also brought an idea for a solution from the Kanban world. Creating transparency about your own performance through measurements and analyzes also helps with predictability. Certain flow metrics can help with this. As always, the podcast episode ends with specific tips and tricks.

Product worker podcast episodes mentioned in this episode:

The easiest way to contact Felix Rink to clarify further possible questions is via his LinkedIn profile.

The current edition of the podcast is also available in the product workers’ blog: “When will this be finished? No idea, we’re agile!”.

See also  The product workers: Data-Fluent Product Managers speak the "language of data"

(May)

