Small doce de leite cake

This dulce de leche petit gateau is simply enthralling. While it’s easy to make, it’s delicious and super creamy.

Without a doubt it is a great dessert option to impress without too much work.

Small cake na air fryer

Certainly, one of the great differentials of this recipe is that it can be made in the air fryer. But after all, what’s the difference in this way of preparation for the gas oven?

It is likely that the great advantage of the air fryer is the temperature control, which is not always so easy in a gas oven. Also, by combining hot air in the cooking process, the result tends to be more uniform.

For the production of petit gateau, this can be interesting, since it will grow evenly and maintain a thinner skin without the risk of losing its point.

Tips for making the perfect petit gateau

First of all, it’s important to say that even though it’s a simple recipe, with few ingredients, petit gateau is one of those preparations that need the utmost attention and that, if it doesn’t work out the first time, it’s worth trying again.

That said, here are some tips that may help you:

Leaving your dough in the fridge for a few minutes can make it easier for you to get the creamy interior. Around here, I left the dough for 30 min freezing before baking; Greasing the shape well is essential. After all, the dough gets a little softer and if it sticks, it can break your cake. Here, I greased it with butter and sprinkled it with a little sugar; Want to ensure flawless creaminess? Add a spoonful of dulce de leche in the middle of the dough (still raw) and bake like this. Impossible to miss the point! Serve hot!

It is likely that you may find it strange when I suggest adding lemon zest to your dough. But I assure you, the mixture of lemon and dulce de leche is something you have to try!

The acidity of the fruit combined with the sweetness of the candy create a surprising harmony that makes all the difference in the final result.

But, reinforcement, it is completely optional.

Prep Time:

5 minutes

Cook Time:

7 minutes

Additional Time:

30 minutes

Total Time:

7 minutes

Ingredients

50 g of butter; 160 g of creamy dulce de leche; 1 egg; 2 tablespoons of wheat flour; lemon zest – optional.

Instructions

Start by melting the butter mixed with the dulce de leche. This step can be done in the microwave, possibly 10 to 20 seconds will be enough;Let it cool down a bit and finish your dough by adding the egg and the flour, mixing well to form a uniform dough;Grease your molds with butter, sprinkle a little sugar and distribute the dough; For best results, take your dough to the fridge for at least 30 min; Then, bake your dumplings in the air fryer. Approximately 7 minutes at a temperature of 160° should be enough;Serve very hot.

