“Symphony Legend Remastered” developed by Bandai Namco will be released today (10th) and will be released on February 16, 2023, and a new promotional video will be released.

This book was released in 2003, and the cumulative global sales exceeded 2.7 million copies of “Symphony Legend”. Centered on the protagonist Lloyd and the god child Colette, the adventure story of two worlds “Silvarante” and “Tishara” begins.

The majestic stories and rich character plots intertwined in “Symphony Legend” are still vivid and active today 20 years after its release, and it is one of the most popular works in the “Legend” series.

This work includes “Starry Heavens ver.2013” and “What I can Do ver.2013”, a total of 2 theme songs. The commemorative video released today uses “Starry Heavens ver.2013”, which is familiar to many players. Players will be able to recall the touching story of “Symphony Legend” again with the nostalgic music.

Symphony Legends Remastered will launch on February 16, 2023 on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One (Xbox One digital version only).

