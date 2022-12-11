The PC version of “The Last of Us” has been launched successively, which also highlights Sony’s plan to use the PC platform to reach more player groups through the exclusive game originally only on the PlayStation platform, increase its game revenue opportunities, and even Attract more PC platform players to join the PlayStation platform.

Naughty Dog confirmed earlier at The Game Awards that it will launch the PC version of The Last of Us Part I, a remake of The Last of Us on March 3, 2023.

The same as the remake version launched on the PlayStation 5 platform in early September this year, it is expected that the version on the PC platform will also include the single-player story mode of “The Last of Us” and the subsequent release of the prequel chapter “Forget About You” download In addition, the operation, image and sound rendering effects have been improved, and a large number of auxiliary operation functions have been added, so that more players can easily play this game.

As for whether the PC version will add additional functions, or correspond to higher display resolution performance, it is not yet confirmed.

The successive launch of the PC version of “The Last of Us” also highlights Sony’s plan to reach out to more player groups through the PC platform by using the game exclusively on the PlayStation platform, increasing its game revenue opportunities, and even It can attract more PC platform players to join the PlayStation platform.