With tonight’s first semi-final, theEurovision Song Contest 2023 and therefore also our inevitable ones begin report cardsstrictly live.

The first ones performed tonight 15 artists in the competition, while in the second semifinal (scheduled for Thursday 11 May) will take the stage 16 others. The top ten artists from each semi-final will have access to the final on Saturday, where they will meet representatives of the Big Six (Italy, France, Spain, United Kingdom and Ukraine).

Eurovision Song Contest 2023: the report cards of the first semifinal

Norway: Alexandra – Queen of kings : 8

It will be that she is Italian from Liguria, it will be that she is the first, it will also be that crown that dazzles us every time we frame it. But it will also be a very powerful refrain. Well done indeed: belin.

Malta: The Busker – Dance (Our own party) : 6

Busker is a term that usually refers to a street performer. And it is precisely on the street that we would send them. Nice nacaphone

Serbia: Luke Black – Namo makes me sleepy : 7

The title seems Neapolitan, but in Serbian it means “I just want to sleep”. Sleep Luke, sleep, you have to rest for the final. Gloomy

Lettonia: Sudden Lights – In Aya : 7,5

It is said that the title of the song was inspired by a sleepless night of the singer, who getting up from the Latvian (or léttone) slammed his little finger against the corner. In Aya

Portugal: Mimicat – oh heart : 6

A Portuguese singer with the name of a cat dressed as a flamingo who sings a pop song with South American rhythms and a choreography reminiscent The dance of quà quà. Enough to send 404 Mara Maionchi into error. Without Borders

Irlanda: Wild Youth – We are one : 7

If you ask the AI ​​to generate an image of Elvis Presley meeting Harry Styles, it probably returns the photo of the Wild Youth singer. We laugh and joke, but here we also play. The piece recalls i fun. Ve li ricordate i fun.? Toniiiiiiight weeee are youuuuuuuung

Croatia: Let 3 – Mom shh! : 10

MAMAAAAAAAAAAA MIMI LA TRAKTOORAAAAAAAAAAAAA. Sotomajor!

Switzerland: Remo Forrer – Water gun : 6

Remo, do Imagine Dragons know? Imagine not.

Israel: Noa Kirel – Unicorn : 5

Unicorns don’t exist. The synth pop felt and resented by Noa Kirel unfortunately yes. When we were thinking “well, you can’t be more rude than that” the fireworks started. DuaLipeggiante

Moldavia: Pasha Parfeni – The Sun and the Moon : 4

It was from the Festivalbar that you didn’t see such a well done total playback. Good boy. Cecco Angiolieri

Sweden: Loreen – Tattoo : 6

It seems to be the favorite for the final victory. The falsettos are beautiful. Beautiful choreography. The melody is beautiful. But all a bit too much.

Azerbaijan: TuralTuranX – Tell me more : 7

I’m in Liverpool. And the melody of the first verse is absolutely Beatles-esque, McCartney side. Paracuorata to the right point, also because it’s all so dreamy that we forgive him everything, even the very tacky harmonies for two voices. Pop

Czech Republic: Vesna – My sister’s crown : 6

The Vesnas obviously eat bread and Florence + The Machine for breakfast. Vecna

Holland: Mia Nicolai & Dion Cooper – Burning daylight : 2

Here they are. They are the winners of theEuroplayback Song Contest 2023.

Finlandia: Wrapper – Cha cha cha : 7

Stop. In Finland they discovered the Gasoline by Daddy Yankee. And now nothing will be the same again. And with your hands, with your hands, with your hands cha cha cha.

The 10 semi-finalists entering the Grand Final on Saturday

Below are the 10 artists who access the Grand Final on Saturday 13 May. To these will be added the 10 best of the semi-final on Thursday 11 May and the Big Six (Italy, France, Spain, Germany and Ukraine). He will obviously be representing Italy Marco Mengoni con Two livessong already winner at the Sanremo Festival 2023.

Croatia: Let 3 – Mom shh!

Moldavia: Pasha Parfeni – The Sun and the Moon

Finlandia: Wrapper – Cha cha cha

Switzerland: Remo Forrer – Watergun

Czech Republic: Vesna – My sister’s crown

Israel: Noa Kirel – Unicorn

Portugal: Mimicat – oh heart

Sweden: Loreen – Tattoo

Serbia: Luke Black – Namo makes me sleepy

Norway: Alexandra – Queen of kings