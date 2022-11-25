Rumor has it that Samsung will get the box sooner than expected. Now word is that the S23 Ultra’s display could be very bright.

The S22 Ultra can top out at 1750 nits of brightness, but according to the tweet, the S23 Ultra could top out at 2150 nits, which means better specs on paper compared to the S14 Ultra iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max . However, I would expect you to be able to significantly reduce brightness as well, not just increase it.

S23u maximum brightness,

Up to 2150 nits “Due to further adjustments, figures may vary at the time of publication Minimum 2100

Up to 2200+ Pwz dimming still lost to Q9 (slightly) Below 2k — RGcloudS (@RGcloudS) November 23, 2022