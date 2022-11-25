Home Technology The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra may get an extremely bright display
The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra may get an extremely bright display

Rumor has it that Samsung will get the box sooner than expected. Now word is that the S23 Ultra’s display could be very bright.

The S22 Ultra can top out at 1750 nits of brightness, but according to the tweet, the S23 Ultra could top out at 2150 nits, which means better specs on paper compared to the S14 Ultra iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max . However, I would expect you to be able to significantly reduce brightness as well, not just increase it.

