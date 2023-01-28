MMO zombie masterpiece The Day Before was set to release on March 1, 2023, but that date has now been pushed back another eight months, as announced by the game’s sudden removal from the Steam store page. At the same time, it further caused the player community to suspect that the game may be a scam, but the developer Fntastic immediately made a clarification, insisting that there was no fraud.

According to SteamDB records, “The Day Before” was removed from the Steam store without warning on January 24, overseas time. The game may have been a scam from the start.

However, Fntastic quickly responded via Twitter the next day, stating that “The Day Before” was caught in a trademark dispute. On January 19 this year, they received a contact from the trademark owner, which made them cancel the game implementation expected to be released in February. Machine promotional video, and began to deal with this trademark dispute.

“We’ve been making this game for four years. We’ve been sweating it out over the years to make this game, and it’s uncomfortable for our team members to be accused like that. We’re not taking a penny from people,” he said. The official told IGN: “There is no crowdfunding, no open pre-orders, and no Douai. This game is fully funded by Mytona, one of the largest game publishers in the world. Mytona has been gradually confirming the development of our game according to the contract.”

Although “The Day Before” has been postponed twice (the first time was due to the move to UE5 engine development), Fntastic’s statement is still full of confidence in the game’s launch plan, and the game is currently changed to November 10, 2023.