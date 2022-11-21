“In 2009, we believed we were doing a great job: creating new and interesting products and designing their security and that of the infrastructure. ” says Heather Adkins, Vice President Security Engineering at Google. “So it was a shocking moment – she adds – when all Suddenly everything stopped.”
On December 14, 2009, the most devastating cyber attack in Google’s history began. This mini-doc called “Operation Aurora”, the first episode of the six-episode docuseries “Hacking Google” created by the Mountain View company, recalls the consequences of that terrible attack launched by China. And he tells how Google, which at the time wasn’t organized to deal with it, still managed to neutralize it.
That episode changed not only Google but also the entire world of cybersecurity forever.
Just “Operation Aurora” has initiated a complete review of the Google security team, its strategy, skills and technical capabilities. It took billions of dollars to recruit thousands of the world‘s top security experts, buy new hardware, and build new highly specialized teams.
Cyberattacks, in Google’s case, represent a particularly high risk considering the infinite amount of personal data that the company is called upon to protect.
The six episodes of “Hacking Google” tell just that: the story of some of the Google teams working behind the scenes to protect users. At all costs.
edited by Pier Luigi Pisa
