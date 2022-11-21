That episode changed not only Google but also the entire world of cybersecurity forever.

Just “Operation Aurora” has initiated a complete review of the Google security team, its strategy, skills and technical capabilities. It took billions of dollars to recruit thousands of the world ‘s top security experts, buy new hardware, and build new highly specialized teams.

Cyberattacks, in Google’s case, represent a particularly high risk considering the infinite amount of personal data that the company is called upon to protect.

The six episodes of “Hacking Google” tell just that: the story of some of the Google teams working behind the scenes to protect users. At all costs.