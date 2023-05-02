Home » The Strange Case of the Windows 95 Startup Sound
Technology

The Strange Case of the Windows 95 Startup Sound

by admin
The Strange Case of the Windows 95 Startup Sound

The jingle that accompanied the launch of the Windows 95 operating system on PCs, commissioned from musician Brian Eno, hides a curious story concerning the eternal competition between Microsoft and Apple.

There are stories so good that sometimes you think: “But how have I done so far without knowing them”?. “I did not know that” is the podcast that tells them. From the first phone call made from a cell phone to Spielberg’s shark that kept breaking, each installment is an intelligent story worth listening to. And maybe you don’t even know about it.

LISTEN TO THE PODCAST

by Pier Luigi Pisa

See also  Valve seems to have brought us an upcoming Team Fortress 2 update

You may also like

Some Samsung Galaxy phones won’t receive One UI...

Human resources, the digital revolution according to HRCOFFEE

Windows 11 linking iPhone will have a new...

Not only the Champions League, even the semi-finals...

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of Kingdoms is...

Python: Vulnerability allows security bypass

It grabs the hottest processors!Corsair iCUE H170i ELITE...

When is Earth Month? Earth Day

Acer’s future is a present made up of...

Samsung applies for registered trademark to explode Galaxy...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy