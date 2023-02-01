Once again the rumors of the last few weeks about Samsung’s Unpacked event have been fully confirmed. The Korean manufacturer has indeed presented today in San Francisco its three new top-of-the-range smartphones for 2023: Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+ and Galaxy S23 Ultra. The telephones are not the only novelty, however: during the presentation Samsung dedicated ample space to the launch of the new laptops of the Galaxy Book 3 series, all pieces of a broader strategy that focuses on the advantages offered by the Korean brand’s ecosystem.





Unified design

Samsung didn’t revolutionize the design of new smartphones, but harmonized it. Now all three S23s no longer have the raised housing of the cameras, which instead protrude directly from the body like those of the Ultra model. The form factor distinctions remain unchanged from last year’s models, and the Ultra version continues to draw on the experience of the older Note series. However, the style of the cameras and other aesthetic details make it clear that the three smartphones belong to the same range.





More and more Ultra

The top of the range, the Galaxy S23 Ultra, is once again the uncompromising model, to which Samsung brings all its most important innovations. Starting from the main camera on which the company has mounted the 200MP Adaptive Pixel sensor, capable of exploiting three different pixel binning modes to produce 12MP, 50MP or 200MP images. The main lens is flanked by a 12MP ultra-wide angle, two 10MP zooms (3x and 10x) and a 12MP front camera.

Under the body, which is slightly more “angular” but very manageable compared to the S22 Ultra model, Samsung has implemented the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform for Galaxy chip, the platform developed by Qualcomm exclusively for the Korean manufacturer’s smartphones. The power of the processor offers a smooth user experience and advanced gaming performance, but also serves to control the 6.8 “QHD + Edge display, a Dynamic Amoled 2X with variable refresh rate up to 120Hz and response rate at touch up to 240Hz (in game mode).

Galaxy S23 Ultra’s standout features also include optical camera stabilization, critical for smooth ultra-high-resolution video, a new AI-based image signal algorithm (ISP) that enhances detail and color in video, and in the photos, and support for real-time ray tracing, a graphics technology typical of console and PC games but which is also rapidly spreading in the field of mobile gaming.





Different models, same power

The Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform for Galaxy is not exclusive to the Ultra model, but can also be found on the other models in the Galaxy S23 series. The three devices differ in form factor, size, screen performance and battery capacity (5000mAh on the Ultra, 4700mAh on the S23+, 3900mAh on the S23), but share several important characteristics. First of all, the improvements made to the photo software, with support for 8K video at 30fps and with a wider shooting angle on all three models, artificial intelligence for recognizing objects in images, and the Expert RAW function now integrated into the photo app for Easily take and edit DSLR-quality photos on smartphones. The selfie camera has also been improved across the range, with the introduction across the range of the first Super HDR front camera, which comes with 60fps support for smoother and clearer videos.

What distinguishes the Galaxy S23 and S23+ is mainly the already mentioned battery volume but also and above all the dimensions. On both devices we find a Dynamic AMOLED 2X screen with variable refresh rate (48-120Hz), Vision Booster, and game mode with 240Hz touch response. However, the diagonal changes: on the S23 the display is 6.1″, against the 6.6″ of the S23+.

The photographic equipment is unchanged, with a 50MP main camera, a 12MP wide angle and a single 10MP 3x telephoto lens. The other difference to take into account at the time of purchase, in addition to the price of course, are the top-up options. For the Galaxy S23, Samsung suggests the 25W charger, which guarantees a 50% charge in about 30 minutes. Galaxy S23+ is instead compatible with the 45W power supply which in the same amount of time recharges the battery by about 65%. Both adapters are not included in the box, and the same goes for the Galaxy Ultra. It is a choice now common to many manufacturers, aimed at reducing waste and optimizing the size and weight of the packages, thus reducing costs and CO2 consumption in transport.

It is one of many initiatives by Samsung to ensure greater sustainability of its products. The entire Galaxy S23 series has been designed using an even greater number of recycled materials, in particular pre-consumer aluminum, plastic made from decommissioned fishing nets and recovered from the oceans, and glass: the smartphone series is the first to use Corning’s ultra-strong Gorilla Glass Victus 2, which contains an average of 22% more recycled materials.

“The impact of a technology is not only measured by what it enables today’s users, but also by how it helps create a better future,” said TM Roh, President and Head of Mobile eXperience Business di Samsung Electronics. “Galaxy S23 Ultra and the entire Galaxy S series set the new standard for a premium and reliable smartphone experience. We are redefining peak performance by combining power and lasting innovation in devices that have less environmental impact.”





Galaxy Book3

At the Unpacked event, Samsung also unveiled four new laptops: the Galaxy Book3 Ultra, Book3 Pro 14” and 16” notebooks, and the Galaxy Book3 Pro 360 2-in-1 convertible notebook, with touchscreen and S Pen stylus support .

All computers are designed to take advantage of multi-device connectivity with Samsung smartphones and tablets, thus making it easier to transfer files, images and music, but also enabling advanced features for productivity and creativity. With the Multi Control mode, for example, it is possible to move from one screen to another on different devices without interruption, to control, for example, the PC, the tablet, and now also the smartphones, always using the keyboard and the trackpad of the computer. With the Second Screen function, on the other hand, a Galaxy S Tab can be used as an additional monitor, while the Connect to Phone app allows you to replicate the smartphone screen on the PC display, with the possibility of controlling the functions of the mobile device directly from the laptop.

The Galaxy Book3 range is structured to respond to different needs. All models are equipped with Wi-Fi 6E connectivity, Bluetooth 5.1, backlit keyboard and Windows 11 operating system. The 14” or 16” Galaxy Book3 Pros feature 2X Dynamic AMOLED displays with 3K resolution and 16:10 aspect ratio. Processors are Intel Core 13th Gen in i5 or i7 version (Intel EVO), with Intel Iris X graphicse graphics. Lightweight and performing, they are designed above all for study and work, but are also suitable for games with not too demanding graphics. The RAM equipment is 8GB or 16GB while for the storage space you can choose between the 512GB or 1TB (PCIe) SSD.

The top of the range for professionals and gamers is the Galaxy Book3 Ultra model. It is only available in the version with a 16” Dynamic Amoled 2X screen, always with a 16:10 ratio, 400 Nits of maximum brightness and 120Hz refresh rate. In this case the processors are basic Intel Core i7 but you can choose the most powerful configuration with Core i9 H processor. For the discrete graphics card you can choose between NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050 or 4070, while the RAM starts at 16GB and you can carry up to 32GB. Storage options are the same as the Pros, i.e. 512GB or 1TB, but there’s an expansion slot for those who need more space.

Finally, the Galaxy Book3 Pro 360 is a 2-in-1 laptop with touch screen and S Pen compatibility, designed specifically for creatives. Also in this case the screen is only 16”: despite the addition of compatibility with the stylus and touch, it is still a Dynamic Amoled 2x in 16:10 format, with the peculiarity that the 360° hinges (hence the name ) allow you to rotate it completely, to use it like a large tablet. For this model there is only one configuration available, with the Intel Core i7 13th Gen processor, 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage space.





Availability and prices

The Galaxy S23 series will be available in four colors with a “matte” finish, all inspired by nature: Phantom Black, Cream, Green and Lavender. These are the configurations and prices expected for the Italian market, where they will arrive on February 17:

Galaxy S23 da 8GB + 128GB: € 979

Galaxy S23 da 8GB + 256GB: € 1.039

Galaxy S23+ da 8GB + 256GB: € 1229

Galaxy S23+ da 8GB + 512GB: € 1349

Galaxy S23 Ultra da 8GB +256GB: € 1479

Galaxy S23 Ultra da 12GB + 512GB: € 1659

Galaxy S23 Ultra da 12GB + 1TB: € 1899

The computers will also arrive in February, with prices ranging from 1,499 euros (Galaxy Book3 360 13.3″) to 3,499 euros (Galaxy Book3 Ultra 16″).