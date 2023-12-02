Home » The truth about the viral photo of the wedding dress, artificial intelligence did its thing with an iPhone
Podcaster’s glitchy wedding dress photo explained

Tessa Coates, host of a popular podcast and a writer, recently caused quite a stir on social media after sharing a photo of herself in her wedding dress standing in front of two mirrors. The image appeared to show Coates posing differently than her reflections, creating a bizarre and mind-bending optical illusion.

After the photo went viral, Coates took to her Instagram feed to clarify that the image was not photoshopped, panoramic, or altered in any way. She also explained that the glitch was not a result of intentional manipulation, but rather a fascinating failure of the artificial intelligence integrated into the camera of her iPhone.

It turns out that the photo was taken with an iPhone, which has been known for implementing advanced computational photography techniques to enhance image quality. Apple’s technology, known as the Photonic Engine, uses artificial intelligence to capture and merge multiple images from different exposure settings to create a single, high-quality photo.

However, it seems that the AI behind the Photonic Engine was unable to properly distinguish between Coates and her reflections in the mirrors, resulting in a visual anomaly that perplexed many viewers. The burst of images captured by the iPhone seems to have mistaken the reflections as separate individuals, leading to the distorted final photo.

While Apple’s computational photography technology has undoubtedly revolutionized the way we capture images, it seems that there are still some limitations when it comes to scenes with mirrors. As Coates’ viral photo demonstrates, even the most advanced camera technology can still produce unexpected and perplexing results.

As AI and machine learning continue to advance, it’s likely that future iterations of Apple’s photography technology will be better equipped to handle complex scenes like the one that baffled Coates and her followers. In the meantime, the glitchy wedding dress photo serves as a quirky reminder of the fascinating intersection between technology and creativity.

