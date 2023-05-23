The Valtellina Ebike Festival 2023 starts the engines

Everything is ready for the 4th edition of this amazing e-MTB festival, scheduled for 27 and 28 May in Morbegno (SO). Among the countless initiatives we point out the Festival Ride, then the Trail Experience together with the legendary Hans “No Way” Rey, the Val Masino Tour, the Taste of Valtellina and the e-enduro race. Press release.

Towards the Valtellina Ebike Festival 2023

The biggest sporting event dedicated to e-mtb is just a few days away. A weekend of competitions, enduro excursions and guided tours to discover the natural beauties and the delicious local food and wine. To “kick off” Hans Rey, one of the greatest international icons of mountain biking.

All ready for the Valtellina Ebike Festival 2023 scheduled for Saturday 27 and Sunday 28 May in Morbegno, in lower Valtellina. The famous weekend dedicated to e-MTBs inaugurates the cycle tourism season in Valtellina with a rich proposal of initiatives for everyone, both in the city center and on the trails.

Opening the fourth edition, on Saturday 27 May, is as always the Festival Ride, the super-panoramic tour of 40 kilometers and accessible to all, which leads to the discovery of the “Costiera dei Cech”. An excursion that includes passages between vineyards, historic villages and woods on the Rhaetian side, with a spectacular panorama that embraces the valley floor up to Lake Como.

On Sunday 28 May, guided excursions are scheduled to visit the most iconic places in the Morbegno area. Gusto di Valtellina is dedicated to those who love to get to know the area at a slow pace: an easy level tour, with a “widespread” lunch based on the best typical products in locations to photograph. Very few places still available.

Adrenaline is instead the strong point of the Trail Experience, an enduro tour that sees the participation of the mountain bike legend Hans Rey as special guest. The tour develops on the Api Orobie trails and also includes a nice moment of folklore with polenta in the pastures and mountain songs in the company of the Alpini. Here too, the places available are now very limited.

Already fully booked for several weeks it has been the Val Masino and Enchanted Forest by Bonaldi tour, where participants have the opportunity to travel and admire one of the most beautiful natural areas in Italy.

The added value of the fourth edition of the Valtellina Ebike Festival is certainly the e-Enduro, the most important Italian circuit for e-mtb. The rehearsals of the Morbegno stage, scheduled throughout the weekend, see the departure with a walkway in the historic center and then continue on tracks that will be revealed shortly before the departure. More than one hundred riders at the start with the presence, among others, of Matteo Berta (Italian tricolor in charge), Florian Nicolai (vice-world champion 2019 and French champion 2023), Marco Melandri (former motorcycle world champion) , Martino Lani (young promise of Team Fristads Merida) and Damien Oton (French pro-rider).

Piazza Sant’Antonio in Morbegno, the starting and finishing point of all the tours, is the center of the festival with its eBike Village: an expo area with free admission with the stands of MET Helmets and the Consorzio Tutela Mele di Valtellina – i main sponsor of the festival, brands in the bike world and tourism promotion consortia. On the programme, Saturday and Sunday: acrobatic bmx shows with the Stay Transfer riders, handbike tests with Ti-Rex and the new Volkswagen and Audi electric car models thanks to the Bonaldi Group.

The complete program of the event and the possibility of registering for the initiatives are available on the website www.valtellinaebikefestival.com .

