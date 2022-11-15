[The next-generation version of “The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt” will be updated on 12/14, and the details and pictures will be announced next week]
https://news.xfastest.com/game/120507/the-witch-2/
🌍Timely update tech news at 6pm Monday to Friday💡
–
Become a channel member of XF and receive your exclusive benefits
–
Join the community▼▼
🔔Subscribe to YT: https://bit.ly/2Y1ED4J
🔍 Follow IG: https://bit.ly/2RACLQD
👍Like FB: https://bit.ly/2FG7p41
📺TikTok：https://vt.tiktok.com/ZSeKX7ctQ/
✉️XFNews：https://news.xfastest.com/
Further reading: