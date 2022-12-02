Thermaltake, a high-end computer DIY, power supply, CPU cooler, gaming peripheral and memory brand, today launched the Steel Shadow Toughpower GF3 ARGB Gold Series power supply with two specifications: 750W and 850W. Compliant with 80 PLUS Gold certification, specially designed for ATX 3.0 and next-generation PCIe Gen 5.0. Satisfied with the next-generation PCIe Gen 5.0 graphics cards and the latest Intel CPUs, this series of power supplies has a built-in 140mm RGB fan with 16.8 million colors, and can manually change seven lighting effects through the ARGB control button, and supports the software for controlling the lighting on the motherboard.

The fully modular design complies with the ATX 3.0 specification, and users can run the latest graphics card through the 12+4 pin PCIe Gen 5.0 adapter cable. Steel Shadow GF3 ARGB 750W and GF3 ARGB 850W Gold Power Supplies come with 16PIN (12VHPWR) PCIe cables. The 12VHPWR connector of GF3 750W can support graphics card power requirements below 300W, and the 12VHPWR connector of GF3 850W can support 450W or less. Graphics card power requirements. Thermaltake has significantly upgraded the relevant components of the Steel Shadow Toughpower GF3 ARGB Gold Series power supply, supporting up to 200% instantaneous power output, and at 2% low load, the efficiency can reach 70%, and it meets the power supply timing standards to ensure full load smooth experience. In terms of material selection, 100% high-quality 105°C Japanese electrolytic capacitors also make the product more durable and stable.

Built-in 140mm ARGB fan, with 9 programmable LED lights, plus 16.8 million colors of excellent lighting effects embellishment, the lighting effect mode can be manually switched, and can be synchronized with the RGB lighting effects of most motherboards on the market. The 140mm hydraulic bearing fan creates a perfect balance between quietness and excellent cooling performance, ensuring that the gaming computer can operate effectively under high loads, and the Smart Zero Fan zero speed mode can minimize the fan generated during operation noise. Low ripple noise, ideal voltage regulation range and extended hold time, 12V, 5V or 3.3V voltage under any load, the ripple noise is less than 30mV, prolonging the service life and optimizing the overall system maintenance. The -12V output voltage fluctuation range is maintained within ±2%, which is better than the < +5%, -7%, ±10% standard of Intel specification. A 17ms hold-up time saves the system from rebooting, ensuring system operation during power interruptions.

Equipped with high-end components, careful design, RGB fans with 16.8 million colors, and 10-year warranty and quality assurance, the Steel Shadow Toughpower GF3 ARGB Gold Series power supply can definitely satisfy gaming players looking for an ARGB power supply that complies with the ATX 3.0 specification device needs.



Steel Shadow Toughpower GF3 ARGB Gold Series Power Supply Features:

Open a new chapter in power supply!

Toughpower GF3 ARGB Gold Certified Series (750W/850W) is designed to meet the ATX 3.0 standard. With the PCIe Gen5 12VHPWR cable attached, the ATX 3.0 PSU is ready to fully power the next generation GPU and CPU. The built-in 140mm RGB fan supports 16.8 million colors and 9 LED lights, which helps to provide brighter and richer lighting, and supports synchronization with the RGB lighting effects of mainstream motherboards.

Lead the world!Compliant with Intel ATX 3.0 specification

Gangying Toughpower GF3 ARGB gold-certified full-module power supply series perfectly complies with the Intel ATX 3.0 specification, supports up to 200% instantaneous power output, and has an efficiency of 70% at low loads, and complies with power supply timing standards. The GF3 ARGB series can withstand up to 3x GPU power excursion and 2x total power excursion.

Built for the next generation PCIe Gen 5.0!

Steel Shadow Toughpower GF3 ARGB Gold Certified full-module power supply series is equipped with a 16pin adapter cable. The powerful and stable performance meets the power requirements of the next-generation PCIe Gen 5.0 high-end graphics card. The power cable marking is based on the recommended specifications of the Intel Design Guide and is only a suggested wattage. The 12VHPWR connector setting of GF3 750W can support the graphics card power requirement below 300W, and the 12VHPWR connector setting of GF3 850W can support the graphics card power requirement below 450W.

Built for the Next Generation of Graphics Cards

As the power consumption of the graphics card increases, the power required by the graphics card also increases. The GF3 ARGB series is designed for NVIDIA and AMD graphics cards, and can meet the different connection methods of different graphics cards.

Play with RGB lighting effects!

The built-in 140 mm RGB fan has 9 programmable LEDs, plus 16.8 million colors of excellent lighting effects embellishment, making your console more dazzling.

Enjoy a Quiet Gaming Experience

The well-designed 140mm hydraulic bearing fan creates a perfect balance between quietness and excellent cooling performance. In addition, the built-in intelligent temperature control device, the fan will only start to rotate when it reaches a certain temperature, so as to minimize the noise generated by the fan when it is running.

Excellent low ripple noise

Steel Shadow Toughpower GF3 ARGB Gold Certified full-module power supply +12V, +5V or +3.3V voltage, no matter under any load, the ripple noise is lower than 30mV, which is much better than the Intel standard, providing gamers with a clean computer system Stable power supply quality.

Ideal voltage regulation range < ±2%

In order to achieve voltage stability, the +12V, +5V, and +3.3 output voltage fluctuations of the Steel Shadow Toughpower GF3 ARGB Gold Power Supply are maintained within ±2%, which is better than the < +5% and -7% standards specified by Intel , to maintain a high-quality voltage output state.

> 17 ms hold time

During a power outage, the system may shut down or restart. We ensured that the GF3 ARGB series will deliver at least 17ms under full workload without facing reboot or system reset.

Uncompromising craftsmanship

Using 100% high-quality Japanese electrolytic capacitors, with high stability and reliability, prolonging the service life of the power supply.

High amperage single group +12V and excellent LLC+DC-DC design

Provides the best compatibility to meet system power requirements. The use of LLC+DC-DC circuit design provides stable operation and optimized voltage regulation.

Fully modular black flat line design

Provide users with a more flexible power supply installation method. Users only need to select the required wires for installation, which is convenient and easy to organize the wires. It can also effectively improve the wind flow of the computer system by reducing the mess of wires.

80 PLUS gold certification is more stable and efficient

With a high conversion efficiency of up to 90% and 80 PLUS gold certification, it supports the C6/C7 energy-saving state of Intel’s latest processor, providing a more stable, efficient and energy-saving solution.



Hot sale 10-year warranty

Steel Shadow GF3 ARGB Gold Power Supply – TT Premium will be available from December 2022 at authorized Thermaltake retailers and resellers around the world. The product enjoys a 10-year warranty and provides global customer service and technical services.

Thermaltake Steel Shadow Toughpower GF3 ARGB Gold Series power supply product official website:

GF3 ARGB 750W:

https://tw.thermaltake.com/toughpower-gf3-argb-750w-gold-tt-premium-edition.html

GF3 ARGB 850W:

https://tw.thermaltake.com/toughpower-gf3-argb-850w-gold-tt-premium-edition.html