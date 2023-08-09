These 10 candidates are available for selection this time

It’s time again: Langenscheidt Verlag is looking for the youth word of the year again in 2023. You can now vote for the top 10. A few well-known terms from previous years are also part of the game.

Image: Canva

Once a year, Langenscheidt Verlag tries to find out how today’s youth entertain themselves. For this purpose, all kinds of suggestions for the “Youth Word of the Year” are collected, from which 10 candidates are finally selected by a specialist jury. This is exactly the point we have now reached.

This year’s top 10 are now available for voting. Anyone can vote, but only the votes of 10 to 20 year olds are relevant for the evaluation. Voting runs until September 13th. The top 3 can then be voted on again before the winner is announced on October 22, 2023.

The following terms can be voted on:

guy (Salutation for a friend, which is usually only used in the masculine form. Origin: probably based on a meme that is mainly used on the Reddit platform: “It’s Wednesday, my fellows”)

on lock (Abbreviation of “on easy”, meaning: taking things in a relaxed manner. Example: “I’m going out with some friends on Lock!”)

Slay (Expression of approval or admiration. Example: “Your outfit looks great! Slay!”)

goofy (adjective meaning “weird,” “clumsy,” or “weird”)

Rizz (A person’s ability to flirt and be verbally charming. Example: “He’s got Rizz!” or “I showed her my Rizz and she was mine.”)

Yolo (Stands for “you only live once”. Request to seize opportunities and take risks. Example: “Whoa, that’s going to be expensive! It doesn’t matter, yolo!” – Yolo was the youth word of 2012)

Side eye (Side view in German. Used to express contempt or disapproval.)

Can he do that? (Expression of astonishment and abbreviation of “Can he just say that?”, used when something provocative was said or done)

NPC (Abbreviation of “non-player character”. Meant derogatory and used to make it clear that someone is unimportant. Example: “Look at the NPC!”)

dig(h) (often but not always a salutation for a buddy or colleague. Example: “Hey Digga” or “Digga, I’m so hungry”)

With “yolo”, the winner of 2012 even crept into the selection. Let’s see if Word can secure victory for the second time. In the past two years, the words “smash” and “cringe” have prevailed against the competition.

Source: Langenscheidt Verlag

3.5

6

votes

Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

