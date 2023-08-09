You are having trouble losing weight: It may be due to the order in which you eat these foods

To lose weight, is it important to pay attention not only to what you eat but also to the order in which you consume foods? Here is the truth.

To lose weight, different ways are tried: there are so many diets that, year after year, promise to achieve surprising results in a short time. But often Losing weight is harder than it seems and frustration and anxiety build.

What if instead to lose weight it was only necessary to understand how our body works and eat more consciously? In fact, this is exactly what needs to be done. Not only minding what to eat but also how to eat iti.e. the order in which different foods are consumed during a meal. Here’s what that means.

The order of meals is important for easier weight loss

The doctor Lorraine Balestraa slimming specialist, following one of his studies, discovered that eating snacks with salty foods, legumes, vegetables and proteins, leaving carbohydrates for last, it can help you lose weight more easily and maintain a healthy weight more consistently.

What to eat to lose weight

The order in which you eat the dishes during a meal is essential when you have the goal of losing weight. The doctor stated: “Studies have shown that this approach can have significant impacts on the regulation of insulin levels and the feeling of fullness during a meal”. It is precisely the order in which meals are eaten that is directly related to how the body processes and absorbs nutrients.

In fact, if proteins, legumes and salty foods are consumed first, satiety increases, slower and more balanced digestion is promoted and insulin peaks are avoided. Speaking of insulin peaks, these can cause fat accumulation and give a feeling of constant dissatisfaction that pushes you to eat again and again, even if the meal has just finished. Dr. Balestra explains: “When instead we opt for slower digesting foods, such as proteins and vegetables, we manage to prolong the feeling of satiety, essential for those trying to control their weight”.

In short, the nutritional approach which is based on the order in which foods are consumed during a meal opens up truly important scenarios for the world of food. In this way it will be possible to lose weight more easily as part of a healthy diet but also to create a personalized food style based on everyone’s needs.

