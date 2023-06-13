Google has now officially announced the next big “Pixel Feature Drop” that many with Pixel phones and the Pixel Watch have been waiting for. There is not only the latest security update from June 2023, but also some new functions.

Google is making Pixel phones and Watch better

Google regularly distributes major software updates that are not tied to new Android versions. The “Pixel Feature Drop” is such a big update that adds new features to the Pixel phones and the Pixel Watch (test). This all changes:

pixel phones

Safety test: With the announcement “Hey Google, start a security check in 30 minutes” you can get the Google Assistant to ask you after 30 minutes if you are still ok. If you don’t respond to the security check, your emergency contacts will be notified and your location shared in real-time.

Macro focus: The macro focus of the Pixel 7 Pro (test) was previously limited to photos. Now you can also use it to make videos.

Hands-Free Photos: Starting with the Pixel 6, you can start the pre-set self-timer remotely with the palm of your hand, making it easier to take photos.

Wallpapers: Also from the Pixel 6 you can have and use 3D background images generated by AI from 2D images. In addition, emoji wallpapers and live wallpapers can be created from countless themes.

Smart Home: Starting with the Pixel 4a, you can access the Google Home app and your smart home directly from the Pixel lock screen. The design has been completely revised.

Vibrationsmotor: The software update adds adaptive haptics to the Pixel 6a and Pixel 7a's vibration motor, so the motor doesn't vibrate as much when the phone is placed on the table, for example.

Laden: With AI technology, Google wants to extend the battery life of Pixel phones. In addition, adaptive charging should work even better and protect your battery. However, Google also states that the learning process takes a few days before the function works correctly.

Pixel Watch

Oxygen Saturation (SpO2): The Pixel Watch can now measure oxygen saturation. You must use the Fitbit app and have a Fitbit account. The measurement could have a negative impact on the battery life of the smartwatch, warns Google.

heart rate: The Pixel Watch continuously measures the heart rate. After the June update, it can warn you when your heart rate is too high or too low.

Google Assistant: The Google Assistant is now available in additional languages ​​on the Pixel Watch. These include Italian, Portuguese, Swedish, Polish and Spanish.

Spotify: It's now even easier to access content directly from the Pixel Watch via the Spotify app.

It’s now even easier to access content directly from the Pixel Watch via the Spotify app. Automatic pause: If you do sports and, for example, run, ride a bike or walk, then the Pixel Watch can finally recognize breaks. The recording will be paused if, for example, you have to wait at a traffic light while you are exercising.

Automatic pause: If you do sports and, for example, run, ride a bike or walk, then the Pixel Watch can finally recognize breaks. The recording will be paused if, for example, you have to wait at a traffic light while you are exercising.

Accesories: Google launches new metal bracelets, available to purchase from the Google Store from June 16, 2023.

Fitbit devices are being upgraded

In addition to the Pixel phones and the Pixel Watch, Google is also making the Fitbit devices better. Many improvements are being introduced that will boost the fitness trackers and smartwatches.