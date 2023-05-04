These paid apps are free today

Many developers offer their apps and games for iOS and Android for free for a short time. But not all of them are really good. TECHBOOK therefore presents the free apps that are worth downloading.

Whether games, useful tools or learning aids – for many good apps you usually have to pay a small sum. But from time to time these apps are also available free of charge in the Apple App Store or in the Google Play Store. TECHBOOK reveals which free apps are currently available and has selected the best ones for you.

Notice: The free apps of the day presented here are mostly offers from 4. May, which are only available for a short time. If you are interested in an application, you should be quick, because today’s free apps could soon be subject to a charge again.

The current free apps for the iPhone and iPad

games

Flappy Brain – Mind Games (otherwise 0.99 euros)

Entertaining pixelated game in which you have to solve math problems in order to steer “Flappy” past obstacles

4.7/5 Die (3 Ratings)

Mazetron (otherwise 0.99 euros)

Navigate the red block past obstacles to get the high score

4.5/5 stars (11 ratings)

Paintiles (otherwise 2.99 euros)

A puzzle game that starts out harmless but gets progressively more difficult

4.7/5 stars (38 ratings)

Puzzle Adventure: Adventure (otherwise 7.99 euros)

A 3D game with tricky puzzles and spooky secrets

4.5/5 stars (587 ratings), includes in-app purchases

Exif Viewer – Photo Metadata (otherwise 2.99 euros)

For professional photographers who want to edit or remove image metadata

4.6/5 stars (609 reviews)

Blur Photo (otherwise 2.99 euros)

The app can automatically blur background, faces or objects in your photos

4.8/5 stars (249 ratings), includes in-app purchases

Calculator SpreadSheet (sonst 0,99 Euro)

Use basic Excel functions such as the spreadsheet calculator on the iPad

4/5 stars (2 ratings)

The current free apps for Android

games

Math Connect PRO (sonst 2,49 Euro)

Connect the numbers to get the right result

4/5 stars (206 reviews), 10,000+ downloads

Spelling Gaps PRO (otherwise 2.49 euros)

Fill in the word gaps with the correct letters

4.2/5 stars (182 reviews), 10,000+ downloads

Kingdom Rush Origins – TD (otherwise 3.59 euros)

The official prequel to the popular tower defense game Kingdom Rush

4.8/5 stars (148,000 reviews), 1 million+ downloads, contains in-app purchases and ads

Synonyms PRO (otherwise 1.99 euros)

Find synonyms for English words

4.4/5 stars (51 reviews), 5000+ downloads

Bricks Breaker Pro (otherwise 3.99 euros)

A reinvention of the Atari classic Breakout with extras like bombs and lasers

4.1/5 stars (5170 reviews), 100,000+ downloads, contains in-app purchases

The Lonely Hacker (sonst 2,49 Euro)

An open cyber world where players can hack almost anything – with realistic scenarios

4.1/5 stars (15,200 reviews), 1 million+ downloads

Neo Monsters (otherwise 0.50 euros)

An RPG with monsters and arena battles that is heavily inspired by Pokemon

4.2/5 stars (158,000 reviews), 1 million+ downloads, includes in-app purchases

ProCam X ( HD Camera Pro ) (otherwise 5.00 euros)

Camera app with numerous manual setting options, including ISO, shutter speed, exposure and focus, as well as frame rate and resolution for videos

4.3/5 stars (20,700 reviews), 1 million+ downloads

Shortcuts widget – Apps Folder (sonst 0,79 Euro)

Quick access to apps via a folder widget on the home screen

4.3/5 stars (516 reviews), 10,000+ downloads

Conversations (Jabber / XMPP) (otherwise 3.99 euros)

A chat app that uses the universal and more secure XMPP standard

4.3/5 stars (2260 reviews), 100,000+ downloads

Memorize: Learn Japanese Words (sonst 5,99 Euro)

Learn Chinese vocabulary with flashcards

4.3/5 stars (227 reviews), 50,000+ reviews

Memorize: Learn SAT Vocabulary (sonst 5,99 Euro)

Learn and practice important vocabulary with flashcards for the SAT test (Standardized Entrance Test for US Colleges).

4.8/5 stars (94 reviews), 10,000+ downloads

Equalizer Bass Booster Pro (otherwise 2.19 euros)

A handy equalizer with bass boost function

4.1/5 stars (3300 reviews), 100,000+ downloads

Bubbles Battery Indicator – Ch (otherwise 1.29 euros)

A fun bubble animation that appears when you plug in the charger

4.3/5 stars (1450 reviews), 100,000+ downloads