Owners of nightclubs in the center of Cali are going bankrupt for parties in the streets

A very complex scenario for the discotheques that operate in the center of Cali has been generated by the crowded parties that are organized in the streets of this sector of Cali.

Seeing themselves prevented from competing with the prices that are handled on the streets, these establishments are forced to terminate their services by declaring bankruptcy.

“We have a restaurant-bar, a listening bar, and our customers complain about noise pollution, especially on Fridays. I am not against what is happening in ‘the street of sin’; Rather, the proposal is to listen to what is happening on this street; listen to the public, listen to the businesses, about the parking lots, restaurants and sit down to build a joint project”, said Jhon Alexander García, owner of “El Tomatero”.

Bearing in mind that the land use regulation does not apply the same to all businesses; The owners of these nightclubs assure that they are not looking for the end of this cultural expression, but that it is regulated and that there is equity for those who benefit from this sector of rumba in Cali.

Asobares position:

“We have worked for many years for the formalization of all night entertainment activity. What we are asking is that we have equal conditions for public space, as well as for establishments.”

Additionally, he adds that; “The authorities carry out controls due to the constant complaints from the public about excessive noise, but these controls are carried out on the establishments; not to the party that is taking place in the street, nor to the cars with music at full volume,” said Manuel Pineda, president of Asobares.

What does the Mayor of Cali say about it?

“These parties have been created from popular expression, they were created spontaneously and since then, the authorities have been pending and carrying out controls. That is the culture of Cali, the culture of the rumba of Cali, but there must be certain controls and minimum requirements to be able to operate,” Manuel Tróchez, advisor to the Cali Secretary of Security and Justice told the 90 Minutes newscast.

That is, from the Mayor’s Office there is no regulation of this informal trade and they only carry out control operations on formal establishments.

“The activity carried out in this sector was suspended a month ago and it was suspended for exactly one month; In order for them to adapt to the norm, have all the capabilities, such as the installation of a public bathroom. It is not something capricious on the part of the Ministry of Security and Justice to ask for this type of requirement,” added the official.

“There are some basic requirements that the establishment must meet in order to operate, and if at the time of the visit by the competent authority it does not have these, the necessary measures of said code must be taken; the preventive suspension of economic activity and fines that this breach entails, ”he closed.

