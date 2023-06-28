this is where you pay the most…

The increase of cost of electricity and gas bills natural has had a significant impact on bills across Italy, with notable increases compared to 2021. There are, however, significant regional differences. The survey of the Observatory of Segugio.it highlights these differences. For electricity, for example, in Sardinia there is the greatest saving with the Free Market but also the highest expenditure. For gas, on the other hand, it is Campania that scores the highest expenditure, while in Valle d’Aosta you save more with the offers of the Free Market. Finally, considering electricity and gas, the title of the most “expensive” region belongs to Veneto. With the Free Market, on the other hand, it is Tuscany that scores the maximum savings with a cut in bills of 643 euros.

The new survey by the Observatory of Segugio.it on electricity and gas bills

A new investigation byObservatory of Segugio.it highlights the different impact of the energy crisis in the various areas of the country, with a regional analysis which aims to clarify in which areas the greatest increases were recorded e in which, on the other hand, the crisis has affected the least. The study also aims to “photograph” the convenience of the Free Market by identifying the regions where savings have been greatest.

Regional differences are significant: in Sardinia you spend more on electricity but there is also the maximum savings. Compared to 2021, however, it is Basilicata that records the greatest growth in savings (+729%). For gas, however, the black shirt belongs to Campania. Considering both energy supplies, the highest expenditure is in Veneto while the greatest savings are recorded in Tuscany with the Free Market (up to 643 euros).

The first part of the Observatory’s survey focuses on electricity supplies and the relative evolution of spending. In 2023, the region with the highest expenditure on the electricity bill is the Sardinia with an average cost of 1.434 euro under the enhanced protection regime. In Valle d’Aosta, on the other hand, the lowest expenditure is recorded with 1,258 euros.

But it’s up toUmbria the first place among the regions that recorded thegreater increase in protection spending in the comparison between 2021 and 2023. In this region, spending on Protection has grown by +142%. The least significant increase belongs to Sardinia where bills have “only” grown by +117%.

The highest spending on the Free Market

Turning to Market Liberoinstead, the higher expense for light in 2023 is recorded by Sardinia con 1.015 euro. In Liguria, on the other hand, there is the lowest expenditure with 932 euros per year. Also in this case, it is Umbria that points out the growth maggiore. For supplies from the Free Market, the annual expenditure has increased by +91%. Sardinia, on the other hand, recorded the lowest growth in expenditure with a significant +71%.

Choosing the Free Market allows you to obtain a savings notable: the highest value is in Sardinia con 420 euro while the lowest one in Valle d’Aosta with 314 euros. In the comparison between 2021 and 2023 there is a significant growth in savings guaranteed by the Free Market.

The region with the greatest growth is the Basilicata. Here, in fact, choosing the rates of the Free Market guarantees in 2023 a savings greater than +729% compared to the data for 2021. The least marked growth is recorded in Friuli Venezia-Giulia with a significant +456%.

Gas bills: the greatest expense in Campania, the maximum savings in Valle d’Aosta with the Free Market

Now let’s move on to the shopping gas natural. In 2023, the highest spending in Protection is registered by Calabriawith a total of 1.590 euro, while the lowest is in Liguria, with 1,177 euros. In terms of change compared to 2021, the growth maggiore in Protection is in Campania (+146%) while the least marked is in Trentino Alto-Adige (+75%).

Turning to Market Free of gas offershowever, the highest expenditure is recorded in Calabria with an average value of 1.394 euro. The lightest bills are, also in this case, in Liguria, with a figure of 1,019 euros. As for the comparison with 2023, the most significant growth of the shopping is in Campania (+125%) while in Trentino bills grew less (+61%).

Focusing on the Free Market also guarantees savings for gas. The maximum savings is in Valle d’Aosta con 273 euro while the lowest figure is in Liguria with 158 euros. The change in savings sees la in the first position Campania with a remarkable +477% while in Trentino there is the lowest growth in the savings obtainable by switching to the Free Market with a +213%.

Electricity and Gas: the highest expenditure is in Veneto, the highest savings in Tuscany

Combining the data on electricity and gas bills, it is possible to identify the regions where, due to the energy crisis, today people spend more on bills. With the service of Greatest Protectionthe biggest expense is in Veneto con 2.943 euro while the lowest expenditure is recorded in Liguria with 2,472 euros.

It’s up to Campania lead the regional standings for increase in protection spending compared to 2021. In this region there is a remarkable +137%. Last position, however, for Trentino Alto-Adige which stops at a significant + 99%.

Turning to Market Liberohowever, is the Calabria to have it recorded the highest expenseconsidered electricity and gas together, with 2.352 euro on average. The region where bills are lowest is Liguria with 1,951 euros. Once again, Campania recorded the most marked increase (+105%) compared to 2021, while Trentino (+71%) recorded the lowest increase.

Switching to the best offers on the Free Market allows you to save up to 643 euros. The largest data is recorded in Tuscany. The minimum savings are in Liguria with 521 euros. The highest change in savings is in Basilicata (+553%) while savings grow less in Trentino and Emilia-Romagna (+354%).

