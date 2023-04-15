This PlayStation controller is said to be able to adjust its temperature

Sony is apparently working on a PlayStation controller that can change its temperature. At least the company has filed a corresponding patent.

The PlayStation 5’s DualSense controller is already number 1 for many gamers. Not only is it comfortable to hold, but it also has adaptive buttons and modern vibration motors for realistic feedback. There could be another plus point in the future.

The console manufacturer submitted an interesting patent three years ago, which has now been made public. It describes a controller that can independently regulate its temperature and adapt it to what is happening in the game. If you are traveling with your character in the desert, for example, the controller will get warm. In a snowy area it would have the opposite effect.

In addition, another feature is presented in the patent, which is also not used in any other controller. While ordinary gamepads are made of hard plastic, the future PlayStation controller could also be equipped with shape-changing elements.

“The shape or hardness of the portions of the elastic members (handles) changes in response to an operation performed by the information processing device, such as B. a game, which makes it possible, for example, to present the material of a virtual object in a game space as a haptic sensation to the user,” says the patent.

However, it is still completely unclear whether and when such a controller will come onto the market. It is not uncommon for patented technologies to never find their way onto the market. The features described sound quite interesting.

Source: Exporter