Prevention law improves vaccination protection

The action plan envisages a wide range of measures to improve vaccination protection in Germany and names the actors responsible for implementation. An overarching working group drew up the action plan. The health ministries of the states of Bavaria, Berlin, Hesse, Lower Saxony and Saxony, the Federal Ministry of Health, the Robert Koch Institute, the Federal Center for Health Education, the Federal Association of Physicians in the Public Health Service, the Federal Medical Association, the National Association of Statutory Health Insurance Physicians, the Professional Association of Paediatricians and the Association of Substitute Health Insurance Funds.