This unknown Chinese cell phone is the most powerful in the world and surpasses the Galaxy S24 Ultra

The Nubia Z60 ULTRA is the new Chinese smartphone that competes with Samsung’s Galaxy S24 Ultra. Find out its features and official price.

Samsung announced the arrival of the Galaxy S24 Ultra in its Unpacked in January 2024, to compete with the iPhone 15 Pro Max from Apple. Meanwhile, there are some Chinese companies that are gaining popularity in the international market and seek to be the main competitors of these technological giants.

Interested in getting to know the new Nubia Z60 Ultra? Here you will have all the information related to this ZTE flagship, which has some of the most powerful gaming equipment. Although Samsung is one of the most important brands, a Chinese brand is taking ground from it and has launched a smartphone so powerful that it has become the best option in quality, price and innovative design.

In relation to the display or screen, the Nubia Z60 ULTRA has a 6.8” AMOLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate, a 2480 x 1116 px resolution and 1500 nits of peak brightness. The power comes from the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor with 16GB of LPDDR5x RAM and 512GB of UFS 4.0 memory, not expandable with microSD. It also has a 6000 mAh battery and 80W fast charging, as well as a balanced set of cameras with a 12MP front camera under the screen, a 50MP main sensor, a 50MP Wide Angle, and 64MP telephoto.

Although the Galaxy S24 Ultra stands out for its power, the ZTE Nubia Z60 Ultra offers an amazing setup at a low price. Upon reaching the Asian market, its most advanced version is sold at a price of approximately 3,000 soles, which is around 14 thousand Mexican pesos.



In comparison, the estimated price for the Galaxy S24 Ultra during its global launch is around 4,999 soles, approximately 1,200 dollars and/or 1,200 euros, in its version with 512GB of memory with 12GB of RAM.

In addition to the Nubia Z60 Ultra, other smartphones making waves in the market include the Nubia Red Magic 9 Pro, Nokia G22, Ulefone Armor 9, and OPPO Reno 11 Pro, which all have their own unique technical characteristics.

