Tidal Announces Switch from MQA to Open Source FLAC for High-Quality Audio Streaming

Title: Tidal Announces Transition to Open Source FLAC Format, Raises Prices for HiFi Plan

Subtitle: Tidal continues to make strategic moves in the streaming industry, introducing new features and adjusting its pricing structure.

New York City, NY – September 13, 2022 – Tidal, the prominent high-quality streaming platform, made headlines today with its announcement of a significant change in its audio streaming format. The platform, known for its support of the MQA format, revealed that it will be replacing MQA with the open source hi-res FLAC format.

The decision comes after the development company of MQA faced financial difficulties and was taken over by another company. Tidal quickly responded by filing for a transition to the FLAC format, ensuring their commitment to providing high-quality audio to their users.

In a recent Reddit post, Tidal CEO Jesse Dorogusker confirmed that the platform’s early iOS beta version is already utilizing the FLAC format. He mentioned that Tidal’s library, which boasts more than 6 million songs, now supports hi-res FLAC playback. The platform has also contacted record companies and artists to ensure a wide variety of music options for its users.

While the future of MQA support remains uncertain, Dorogusker emphasized that Tidal’s subscribers will be able to stream high-quality audio regardless of the outcome. Tidal’s HiFi Plus subscribers, who pay $20 per month, can now enjoy other format options such as Sony 360RA and Dolby Atmos in addition to FLAC.

In less positive news for Tidal HiFi plan users, the platform has officially increased its overseas pricing by 10%. The monthly subscription cost for the HiFi plan has risen from $10 to $11, with the family plan increasing from $15 to $17 per month. However, in Hong Kong, the prices have remained unchanged at HK$48 and HK$72 respectively, making it an affordable option for users in that region.

Tidal will continue to offer a free plan and a 30-day trial service, allowing users to experience their high-quality audio streaming before committing to a subscription. The platform suggests that users interested in trying Tidal’s service with a mobile phone DAC should take advantage of these offerings.

As Tidal makes significant updates to its streaming platform, users can expect an enhanced listening experience with its transition to the hi-res FLAC format. With an extensive library of high-quality songs and various format options, Tidal aims to maintain its position as a frontrunner in the streaming industry.

Contact:

Tidal PR Team

Phone: XXX-XXX-XXXX

Email: [email protected]

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

