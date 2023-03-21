Home Technology TikTok, the challenge of the “French scar” triggers the investigation by the Antitrust
Technology

TikTok, the challenge of the “French scar” triggers the investigation by the Antitrust

by admin
TikTok, the challenge of the “French scar” triggers the investigation by the Antitrust

The Antitrust has launched an investigation against TikTok regarding the presence, on the popular social network, of numerous videos of young people who engage in self-harming behavior: in particular, the French Scar Challenge recently went viral.

The Antitrust challenged TikTok inadequate monitoring of content posted by third parties which can be used by particularly vulnerable subjects such as minors.

Furthermore, according to the Antitrust, the companies have not properly applied their guidelines, which contemplate the removal of dangerous content related to challengessuicide, self-harm and poor nutrition.

See also  Why hasn't open data generated a $ 3 trillion economy yet?

You may also like

The domestic roguelike war chess game “Strange Land...

TikTok and the rules for synthetic media, content...

This life simulation should be able to compete...

Painless simulated parenting “The Sims 4: Growing Up”...

TikTok, the challenge of the “French scar” triggers...

GBS secures support from Inken Große

There is a three-proof mobile phone without 800...

KIT hands-on campaign: Sustainable living and working

Paradox’s new simulation work “Life by You” has...

The federal government made mistakes when purchasing the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy