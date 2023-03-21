The Antitrust has launched an investigation against TikTok regarding the presence, on the popular social network, of numerous videos of young people who engage in self-harming behavior: in particular, the French Scar Challenge recently went viral.

The Antitrust challenged TikTok inadequate monitoring of content posted by third parties which can be used by particularly vulnerable subjects such as minors.

Furthermore, according to the Antitrust, the companies have not properly applied their guidelines, which contemplate the removal of dangerous content related to challengessuicide, self-harm and poor nutrition.