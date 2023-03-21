The fiercely competitive domestic new energy vehicle market has ushered in another player. On March 20, Kia China held a new energy strategy press conference, announcing its official entry into the Chinese electric vehicle market, and showing three electric SUV models – EV6 GT, EV5 concept version, and EV9.

Among them, Kia EV6 will be the first model to enter the Chinese market. It will be launched in the form of import in August this year, and blind orders will start in May. Kia EV5 will be launched in November this year. It is the first global model produced in China and launched for the first time. The Kia EV9 is scheduled to launch in 2024.

The collective appearance of EV6, EV5, and EV9 is Kia’s “first shot” to enter the Chinese electric vehicle market. By 2027, Kia will launch another 3 EV models in the Chinese market. By 2030, the annual sales volume of EV models will reach 18% million target.

In the face of China‘s electric vehicle market, Kia is not without attention. Kia Global CEO Song Husheng said, “China‘s auto market is constantly innovating and developing, and it can be described as changing with each passing day. Ensuring the success of the Chinese market is the core element of Kia’s global strategy.”

Kia’s EV6 and EV9 both support 800V fast charging, and will launch L3 autonomous driving next year

Kia EV6 is the first medium-sized electric vehicle developed on Hyundai’s E-GMP electric vehicle platform. It is currently on the market in other countries around the world, with a global sales volume of 83,000 units in 2022. It has won the “2022 European Car of the Year”, “2023 North American Car of the Year” and other awards.

According to reports, the Kia EV6-GT to be launched in China has a wheelbase of 2900mm and is equipped with 430kW dual motors. It can accelerate from 100km/h in 3.5 seconds, with a maximum speed of 260km/h and a maximum towing weight of 1600kg. CLTC The maximum cruising range under comprehensive working conditions is 506km.

In terms of charging performance, Kia EV6 supports 400V and 800V fast charging. In the fast charging mode, it can achieve ultra-high-speed charging from 30% to 80% in 14 minutes. In addition, Kia EV6 provides V2L vehicle external power supply function.

In terms of intelligence, the Kia EV6 is equipped with AR-HUD head-up display technology and an enhanced intelligent driving assistance system, including semi-automatic lane change and rear collision avoidance assistance functions.

At present, Kia China has not announced the specific price of Kia EV6-GT. The starting price of Kia EV6-GT in the US market is 61,400 US dollars (about 420,000 yuan).

Following the EV6, the Kia EV5 mass-produced model was launched in China in November this year. The Kia EV5 concept car displayed at the strategy meeting has a side-by-side design, and when the door is opened, the bench-shaped seat can be rotated.

In other aspects, the long-endurance version of the Kia EV5 concept car has a cruising range of more than 700km in CLTC and supports fast charging of less than 20 minutes. Compared with Kia EV6, Kia EV5 will be equipped with more assisted driving functions, including the second-generation remote control intelligent parking assist system, semi-automatic lane change highway driving assist system, front and rear parking collision avoidance assist and parking distance warning function.

Similar to the EV5, the Kia EV9, which will be launched in 2024, also adopts a split door design. With a length of 5000mm and a wheelbase of 3100mm, Kia EV9 is positioned as a pure electric mid-to-large SUV. In terms of internal layout, Kia EV9 adopts a 3-row 6-seat design, the 1st and 3rd row of seats can be rotated, and the 2nd row of seats can be folded into a table. Kia EV9 models have a variety of power combinations such as basic version, battery life version, single motor, dual motor, etc., and are equipped with an 800V high-voltage fast charging system.

It is worth mentioning that from EV6 to EV9, it is also the process of Kia gradually implementing higher-level autonomous driving. As Kia’s first model in China to be equipped with the highway automatic driving system HDP, the EV9 launched next year is expected to be equipped with L3-level or higher automatic driving.

Launch 6 EV models in China by 2027, cooperate with Shell to build 800V fast charging stations

The collective appearance of EV6, EV5, and EV9 is Kia’s “first shot” to enter the Chinese electric vehicle market, and it is also to save Kia from the declining competition in the Chinese market in recent years.

Although Kia will sell 2.903 million vehicles worldwide in 2022, becoming the seventh largest automobile brand in the world, in the Chinese market, Kia sold less than 100,000 vehicles last year, and the characteristics of unbalanced development between the Chinese market and the global market are prominent .

In order to restore the Chinese market, in the field of fuel vehicles, Kia China has recently introduced the world‘s best-selling model Sportage and launched the new K3 model. This time, Kia is targeting China‘s electric vehicle market.

According to Kia’s medium and long-term plan, Kia plans to achieve a global sales volume of 1.6 million EV models in 2030, while the target in the Chinese market is 180,000, with EV sales accounting for 40%.

Including the three new models unveiled this time, Kia will launch a total of six EV models in the Chinese market by 2027, an entry-level pure electric SUV in 2025, and a high-end electric sedan based on a new-generation electric vehicle platform in 2026. , to launch a medium-sized pure electric SUV in 2027.

In addition to the EV new car plan, Kia China also stated that by 2025, all its models will be converted into high-end products that can be upgraded through OTA. The application and popularization of technologies such as driving.

In China‘s electric vehicle market, Kia will also focus on charging infrastructure, dealer stores, and user services.

In terms of charging infrastructure, in addition to providing personal home charging piles and basic charging services of domestic mainstream charging operators, Kia plans to cooperate with Shell to build a branded fast charging station equipped with 800V fast charging piles, which can charge from 10% to 80% in 18 minutes. %.

In terms of dealership stores, Kia will upgrade dealership stores across the country to SI 2.0, and sign strategic cooperation agreements with 5 well-known dealer groups, namely Sime Darby, Jinlong, Xinhanma, Tongli and Baideli, to accelerate the integration of Establish and operate Kia City Store in the core business districts of second-tier big cities to expand the brand channel network.

In terms of user services, Kia will launch a new brand APP as a digital user experience center, covering car purchase, car use, maintenance, replacement and other services, and open up third-party ecosystems such as Tuhu car maintenance to upgrade user experience.

“Today’s new energy strategy conference demonstrates the firm belief and determination of Kia Global and Kia China towards the Chinese auto market.” Kim Kyung-hyun, general manager of Kia China, said that in the future, Kia China will unswervingly promote the new energy strategy and strive to gain a strong presence in the Chinese market. Grow into a head brand of electric vehicles.

It will not be easy for Kia to realize this ambition. In fact, entering 2023, the competition in the domestic new energy market has become increasingly fierce. Fuel vehicles and new energy vehicles have collectively cut prices to seize the market. How effective is Kia’s “first shot”? Can EV models gain a foothold in China? It is too early to draw conclusions.

