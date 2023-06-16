Top 10: The best smartphones up to 250 euros – Xiaomi ahead of Honor and Realme

We look at them in this top list. In summary, the main difference is the 5G standard, which is rarely found under 200 euros, but is increasingly common up to 250 and 300 euros. But you should not rely on it, 5G is only standard from 400 euros. Sadly enough, after all, the standard is already a few years old. However, the network expansion for 5G mobile communications in Germany is anything but nationwide.

Other points where manufacturers save up to 250 euros on smartphones are the camera, memory and drive performance. Also, most standards like Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, and GPS are usually a bit limited in this price range. Then there is about Wifi 4 instead of Wifi 5 or 6 and Bluetooth 5 is primarily the end.

Even if it is tempting: We generally advise against older smartphones and would only tend to do so in exceptional cases. Because here the hardware and especially the software is often outdated. For this top 10, we have used devices that date from at least 2022. This is the only way to ensure a sufficiently long update supply in most cases and the devices can still be used in two years without major restrictions.

Display



Storage



4 GB of RAM should be the lowest limit, but there are also models with 6 or 8 GB of RAM. The internal memory is 128 GB, but there are even models with 256 GB. On the other hand, we find 64 GB to be a bit tight, but that can be enough depending on taste, as long as the memory can be expanded.

chipset



Up to 250 euros there is a colorful mix of Mediatek, Qualcomm and Exynos chips as a drive. Even older CPUs of the upper class can sometimes be found. The newer Mediatek chips from the Dimensity series are absolutely competitive in terms of performance, but older Helio models have had disadvantages in terms of update supply and power consumption in the past.

“Cheap manufacturers” like Spreadtrum are hard to find in this price range, and there aren’t any chipsets with fewer than eight CPU cores. Examples of reasonable chips are Mediatek Dimensity 900, 1080 or Helio G96 as well as Qualcomm Snapdragon 695, 765(G), 778(G) or even 870. Of course, more is always possible.

Camera



Even with smartphones up to 250 euros, most models come to the customer with triple or quad cam, but prospective buyers have to be careful here. Because there are hardly any telephoto lenses in this price range. A common combination includes a main and mostly wide-angle lens with macro and depth sensors that are hardly useful in everyday life. To make matters worse, they are then often equipped with a very low number of megapixels. A quality feature for a good (main) camera is an optical image stabilizer (OIS) for up to 250 euros, which is hardly available here.

Other equipment



Up to 250 euros, the 5G data standard is one of the clearest distinguishing criteria compared to models up to 200 euros (best list). Basically, Germany is still lagging behind in international comparison when it comes to 5G network expansion, so it is often not that important whether a cheap smartphone has 5G. However, in sparsely populated areas, 5G also serves to close so-called white spots, i.e. gaps in Internet coverage. Interested parties should take this into account when making a purchase decision. Waterproofing is rare in this price range, wireless charging is usually non-existent.

Note: Our leaderboards are snapshots taken at the time of writing. Prices and therefore the order of the devices and the devices themselves can vary after a few weeks, theoretically after days or hours. Our top 10 are updated on average once a quarter.

Place 1: Xiaomi Poco X5 5G



The Xiaomi Poco X5 5G has everything that average users need in everyday life. The 6.7-inch OLED display offers 2400 × 1080 pixels and 120 Hz, the camera has a decent 48 megapixels on the main camera and a wide-angle with 8 megapixels. The drive is a Snapdragon 695 from Qualcomm, which is not really new, but is still very strong – especially in this price range. The icing on the cake is the memory: interested parties can get a whopping 8/256 GB for less than 250 euros – that’s easily enough for the next few years. NFC, 5G – everything on board and fed by a strong battery with 5000 mAh, which can be charged sufficiently quickly with 33 watts. In addition, there is Android 12 and an IP53 certification, which at least promises sufficient protection against splash water.

Platz 2: Honor Magic 4 Lite 5G



The Honor Magic 4 Lite 5G (test report) also offers a Snapdragon 695 and 8/256 GB of memory for less than 250 euros. However, the manufacturer relies on an IPS LCD with 120 Hz and does without a wide-angle camera. The main camera also offers 48 megapixels. 5G is also available here, as the name suggests, but the battery only has a capacity of 4800 mAh. That’s not a broken leg, especially since it charges very quickly with 66 watts. Only Android 11 is installed ex works and there is no IP protection.

Platz 3: Xiaomi Redmi Note 12S



The Xiaomi Redmi Note 12S uses OLED again, but only achieves 90 frames per second (Hz). On the other hand, the brightness is very high and the main camera boasts a whopping 108 megapixels plus wide angle. A slightly older but still powerful Mediatek Helio G96 is used as the drive, which is flanked by 8/256 GB of memory. 5G is missing. The battery with 5000 mAh charges again “only” with 33 watts, protection against moisture is missing, but Android 13 is already installed.

4th place: Realme 9 Pro 5G



The Realme 9 Pro 5G relies – as the name suggests – on 5G radio and with the Snapdragon 695 on a modern and powerful chipset. From now on we are in the 128 GB class, i.e. the normal memory size for smartphones up to 250 euros. The mass storage is coupled here with 6 GB of RAM. For the display, the manufacturer relies on an IPS LCD with 6.6 inches and up to 120 Hz, the main camera scores with 64 megapixels and a wide angle. Here, too, there is a 5000 mAh battery with 33 watt charging speed and Android 13 again. Caution: Realme is currently no longer selling smartphones directly in Germany due to patent disputes with the network provider Nokia, but only through third-party providers. However, this should not affect the update supply.

Platz 5: Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro



Unfortunately, the Redmi Note 11 Pro only comes with Android 11, but it offers other advantages. The 6.7-inch display offers OLED technology and 120 Hz, and a main camera with an impressive 108 megapixels plus wide-angle beckons here too. The drive is again a Helio G96 in combination with 6/128 GB, only 5G is missing. The battery has a capacity of 5000 mAh and even charges with 67 watts.

Platz 6: HTC Desire 22 Pro



With HTC, a former smartphone pioneer has once again made it into our list of the best, but has since largely given up this category. Accordingly, buyers should not necessarily count on many updates, but what is offered is sufficient for the next few years if necessary. After all, there is Android 12 and in terms of technology, the smartphone scores with a 120 Hz LCD, 64 megapixel main camera plus wide angle and a Snapdragon 695. It is supported by 8/128 GB and powered by a 4520 mAh battery supplied, which charges with 18 watts. 5G is also available. With the Vive Flow there is also VR glasses with which users can immerse themselves in the Metaverse.

7th place: Nokia G60



With the Nokia G60 (test report), another old smartphone veteran joins our list of the best – at least almost. Because behind the name Nokia for smartphones has been the manufacturer HMD Global for several years, which has been able to secure some market shares under the traditional brand. The G60 offers a 6.6-inch IPS LCD with 120 Hz, a main and wide-angle camera with 64 and a whopping 13 megapixels and a Snapdragon 695 as the drive. It is supported by 4/128 GB. The battery has a capacity of 4500 mAh and charges with 20 watts. There is also Android 12, 5G and an IP52 certification.

Platz 8: Samsung Galaxy M33 5G



As is typical for Samsung, the Galaxy M33 already has Android 13. The display uses LC technology and offers 120 Hz, the camera has essentially 50 and 5 megapixels for the main and wide-angle lenses. The manufacturer uses its own Exynos 1280 chipset as the drive and combines it with 6/128 GB of memory. 5G is included, the battery has 5000 mAh and charges with 25 watts.

Platz 9: Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 5G



If you missed 5G in the previous smartphones of the Redmi Note series from Xiaomi, you will find it in the Redmi Note 10 5G (test report). There is also a display with IPS-LC technology and 120 Hz, a camera with 48 megapixels (unfortunately without a wide angle) and a Dimensity 700 with 6/128 GB of memory. Here, too, the battery has a capacity of 5000 mAh, but the charging speed is only 18 watts. Currently there is only Android 11, but IP53 protection against water and dust.

10th place: Realme 9



Realme again, this time without Pro in the name. The Realme 9 (test report) has OLED with a maximum of 90 Hz, again a 108-megapixel camera plus wide-angle and a Snapdragon 680. The chip is combined with 6/128 GB, unfortunately there is no 5G. The battery is again 5000 mAh and is charged with 33 watts and Android 12 is already on board.

Conclusion

