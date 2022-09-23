Home Technology Anonymous claims to have stolen the list of the 306,000 reservists called back by Putin, published the names
Anonymous claims to have stolen the list of the 306,000 reservists called back by Putin, published the names

Anonymous claims to have stolen the list of the 306,000 reservists called back by Putin, published the names

Anonymous claimed responsibility for the breach of a database on the Russian Defense website. On Twitter, the collective has released a list of names of people who “could be mobilized in the first of the three partial mobilizations” decided by President Vladimir Putin. The list contains the names of 305,925 people. All men between 34 and 22 years old, from what can be read in a screenshot published by the international hacker organization.

Anonymous since February 24 has declared “total war” against Putin and Russia. A very noisy war at the beginning, but after some violations, even important ones, it would seem to have registered a setback, especially after the kinetic war has taken over the cybernetic war between the two states.

The claim is genuine and the account that posted it is one of the organization’s official ones. But there are several voices that doubt that Anonymous has really come into possession of those lists. Some Russian expert journalists argue that it is very difficult for that list to exist within the Defense site because the management of the mobilization takes place at the provincial and local level.

