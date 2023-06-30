Top 5: The best street legal e-scooters up to €500 – Xiaomi ahead of Soflow

E-scooters have been available for purchase for many years, but only since mid-2019 have registered models been allowed to drive legally on German roads. We collect the best e-scooters in all price ranges in our top 10 list: street-legal e-scooters.

In this leaderboard, we show the best road-legal models from our almost 50 tests of e-scooters for under 500 euros. Because in the meantime the e-scooters have become useful in this low-price segment. They are of sufficiently high quality, offer a motor that can easily bring even heavier people to top speed, reliable brakes and batteries for 20 kilometers – in some cases even more than 30 kilometers of real range.

Air-filled tires are an important factor for the most comfortable driving experience possible. They absorb bumps and do not pass them on to e-scooters and drivers. In addition, they grip better when wet. This means that the scooter slips away less quickly and brakes more reliably. Their disadvantage: they have to be pumped up again if there is a loss of pressure and they are not puncture-proof. For example, a nail can injure the air chamber and lead to a flat tire.

On the other hand there are solid rubber tires or tires with fixed, partially open air chambers. Manufacturers call them honeycomb tires. It’s harder to drive on them than on pneumatic tires. E-scooters with hard rubber tires often come with a suspension, which can then cause a spongy feeling when driving. We recommend paying attention to pneumatic tires when buying. In the past, these pneumatic tires were only available on e-scooters above the 500 euro mark. This has changed.

Motor



A motor with a rated power of 250 watts is usually enough to transport people weighing 80 kilograms or less up reasonably easy inclines. If you weigh 100 kilograms or more, you should choose a motor with 350 watts. It is also important to pay attention to the manufacturer’s information here: some e-scooters only allow a maximum payload of 100 kilograms.

brakes



With regard to the brakes, the German legislator prescribes two independently functioning systems. Buyers of cheap e-scooters should make sure that not one of them is a mudguard brake on the rear wheel, which is simply pressed onto the tire with your foot. A disc brake in combination with a motor brake has become established on inexpensive e-scooters. When it comes to the engine brake, however, there are significant differences in quality. Some brakes can be finely dosed, others are clearly too abrupt.

folding mechanism



We didn’t experience any real failures with the folding mechanism in our tests. However, the folding hinge may need to be readjusted or lubricated. In the price segment around 500 euros, the e-scooters all work. However, one should not expect particularly small folding dimensions. For example, it is not possible to put on the handlebar grips here.

Xiaomi Mi 1S

Extras



Some really cheap e-scooters now also offer an app. In most cases, however, their added value is limited.

battery pack



The battery is one of the most expensive components on an e-scooter. That’s why you shouldn’t expect any range miracles in the entry-level segment. Nevertheless, buyers should make sure that their cheap e-scooter has at least a 250-watt-hour battery. Depending on the weather, driving style, route and driver’s weight, this should then cover around 20 kilometers. If you want (much) more, our range test will help: The top 10 e-scooters with the largest battery.

1st place: Xiaomi Mi 1S



The Xiaomi Mi 1S (test report) is the best legal e-scooter that you can buy for less than 500 euros. Because for the little money, Xiaomi puts together a really tempting overall package. We particularly like the simple look in combination with the good workmanship and the easy possibility of repairs.

The e-scooter offers ergonomics suitable for most drivers and is agile when driving. Light, pneumatic tires, bell, display, folding mechanism – all points that are positive for the Xiaomi Mi 1S. The braking system is also fine. We don’t like the motor, which is quite weak at 300 watts. Anyone who is a bit heavier or is looking for a lively starting behavior should rely on more power. The 275 watt hour battery could have used a little more capacity. Nevertheless, all its values ​​are above average for the price range. At Galaxus you can currently find it for 439 euros.

2nd place: Leqismart A11



The Leqismart A11 (test report) e-scooter offers excellent value for money. Despite its low price of 460 euros Banggood (purchase link) it convinces with good driving characteristics, which are also due to the large 10-inch pneumatic tires. The minimalist design, the folding mechanism, the large display and the well-integrated lighting are also noteworthy. The brakes are adequate, the engine a bit weak.

A disadvantage of the Leqismart A11 is the comparatively small size of the battery, which is common in this price category. Nevertheless, most drivers should be able to achieve a range of around 20 kilometers. Overall, the Leqismart A11 is an excellent choice for its slim price.

Leqismart A11

3rd place: iScooter E9 Max



The e-scooter E9 Max (test report) offers remarkable value for money. With a price of just over 400 euros, it offers a 350 W motor and a 360 Wh battery. Despite its affordable price, it has a number of features typically found on more expensive models. It offers a pleasant and agile driving experience, good brakes, a useful app, a battery that is quite large for the price, bright lighting and a practical folding mechanism.

However, there are also disadvantages. The honeycomb tires in combination with the suspension that is too hard means that a lot of shocks are transferred from the road to the driver. In addition, the engine as a whole is too weak.

The E9 Max costs 430 euros at Iscooterglobal.de (purchase link). With the coupon code E9MAX the price is reduced to 410 euros. If that is still too expensive for you, you can also go to the E9 Classic (Iscooter purchase link) grab. This costs 350 euros, but compared to the E9 Max it comes with smaller 8.5-inch tires, a 270-watt-hour battery and no suspension. For only 10 euros more, buyers get the E9 upgraded (Iscooter purchase link) an additional rear wheel suspension.

Platz 4: Xiaomi Mi Essential



The Xiaomi Mi Essential is a slimmed-down version of the Xiaomi Mi 1S (test report). It has a smaller battery with 183 watt hours and a weaker motor with 250 watts. At around 300 euros, it is also one of the cheapest usable and legal e-scooters on the market. No wonder it is one of the most popular of all.

It offers a good and safe braking system and a sophisticated folding mechanism. It is also lightweight, which makes it easy to carry around when folded. This makes it ideal for commuters, for example, who transport the e-scooter by public transport. Its biggest minus point is the weak engine, which basically makes it only suitable for lighter drivers and flat surfaces without climbs.

Platz 5: Doc Green Explorer ESA 1919



The honeycomb tires are common in the price segment. What is unusual, however, is that the manufacturer does without a suspension. This makes driving on cobblestones, for example, uncomfortable. According to the manufacturer, its motor has a rated output of 350 watts. However, it seems weaker, as it hardly manages to accelerate a driver weighing 85 kilograms to 20 kilometers per hour.

The brakes also take some getting used to. Because the mechanical rear wheel brake always triggers the electric front brake. This is bad mainly because the electric brake only the states A and Out of seems to know. Its battery is sufficiently large with 259 watt hours.

Alternative: Kugoo Kirin S1 Pro



For well under 250 euros, the Kugoo Kirin S1 Pro (test report) is really impressive. Basically, it can even compete with the significantly more expensive Xiaomi Mi 1S e-scooter (test report). What it lacks for a placement is street legal, which all e-scooters on our top list otherwise have.

We particularly like its stable workmanship, the high mobility thanks to the low weight and small dimensions, the powerful engine and the acceptable suspension. The battery capacity of 270 watt hours is also completely fine for the asking price. The folding mechanism is really good.

The lack of a bell and above all a disc or drum brake is less good. This increases the braking distance, which can be safety-relevant. The honeycomb tires are also a bit too small at 8 inches.

Nevertheless, the Kugoo Kirin is one of the best e-scooters in its price range that we have been able to test so far. Anyone looking for a cheap e-scooter for private use is well advised.

Conclusion



If you want to save even more money, you should take a look at the Doc Green Explorer ESA 1919 (test report). This often costs around 300 euros. However, you have to make compromises in a few points. The same applies to the Xiaomi Mi Essential, which is also cheap. It is basically an acceptable e-scooter, but it has too weak a motor.

