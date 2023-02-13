Home Technology TSM is leaving the Rainbow Six Siege esports scene – Rainbow Six: Siege
TSM is leaving the Rainbow Six Siege esports scene – Rainbow Six: Siege

TSM is leaving the Rainbow Six Siege esports scene – Rainbow Six: Siege

There are very few esports organizations in the world that can boast of being Rainbow Six: SiegeSix Invitational World Champions, and one of them is TSM. Still, despite its success in esports, the team has announced that it will be moving away from competitive Rainbow Six and will be retiring from the competitive arena.

As announced on Twitter, TSM said: “Today we bid farewell to TSM R6 and Siege Esports. 3 years. 5 trophies. 1 World Championship.

The team continued: “A few years ago, we never imagined the heights you would reach, the milestones you would reach, the memories you would make.

“We cannot thank you enough for always embodying what it means to be part of the #TSM family.

“To the community and past players who have been part of this journey: Thank you.

“You all made these three years possible. Thank you for your dedication and tireless support. Thank you for returning black and white wherever you go.

This all comes after TSM failed to qualify for this year’s Six Invitational, meaning it is currently not competing in Montreal for a share of the $3 million prize pool.

