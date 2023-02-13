Home Entertainment Supreme 2023 spring and summer series “jackets, tops, trousers” and other clothing items are fully released | Hypebeast
Immediately after the announcement of the catalog, this article continues to disclose the complete clothing items of the Supreme 2023 spring and summer series “jackets, tops, trousers”.

In addition to the return of familiar elements such as the Motion Logo this time, it is even more exciting to see a strong joint lineup that has gathered multiple creative units. This season includes sequin jackets and satin jersey pants in cooperation with Mitchell & Ness. Various apparel by designer Sue Clowes, Varsity jackets and hoodies with graphic designs by Cactus Plant Flea Market, Umbro jackets and jerseys, artwork sweaters by Mark Gonzales and more.

In addition, leather vests, leather down jackets equipped with GORE-TEX technology, knitted sweaters and T-Shirts with the portrait of Kurt Cobain, the lead singer of the legendary band Nirvana, and fuzzy Box Logo Hoodie are also one of the highlights of this season. I think it can meet the needs of spring and summer collocation.

Supreme’s new 2023 spring and summer series will be launched on February 16 and will land in Japan on February 18. Interested readers may wish to pay more attention.

