Twitter Transforms into X: The Controversial Update Takes Over iPhone and iPad

Title: Twitter’s Reinvention: The X Takes Over on iPhone and iPad

Subtitle: Elon Musk Decides to Rebrand the Social Network, Leaving the Bird Logo Behind

It is already official on iPhone and iPad, the X takes power in the new update of the social network owned by Elon Musk. Twitter, now X, the transition has begun.

Twitter will no longer be the same, at least for iPhone and iPad. The case of controversy thanks to Elon Musk, who decided to change the name to an X, the bird logo has been forgotten, and the App Store is already aware of an app update. In Android, the change happened at the beginning of this week.

For users who are big fans of the social network, originally created by Jack Dorsey, you can now update your app on iPhone and iPad to see the new X logo. It’s a bit strange this update since the mentions of Twitter Blue, the paid space, remain intact. Also, the Twitter Spaces area remains as it is.

Another situation is that the customization of the app already includes versions of different icons of the X as there were at the time with the bird. The black background with the white X, which is the original, and the color variations of the same background.

At the moment, there is no notable difference in terms of functionalities. The only Twitter app that still exists officially is the one for Mac. We don’t doubt that it will be until next week when X launches the new update.

Disable at this time automatic updates on your device (if you have them). It is the only way to keep the original Twitter app on iPhone and iPad. After a good time, Elon Musk will surely order an update to forget what was once the figure of Twitter.

This may take longer than expected; the whole experience goes beyond the name. As we mentioned above, Twitter Blue and Twitter Spaces remain. We do not know if it will be an orderly transition in terms of changes or if it simply happens with impact, as happened in the web version of the extinct Twitter.

As users anticipate the transition to X, the social network platforms have invited users to join the conversation. The rebranding of one of the most influential social networks is set to bring new experiences and changes, leaving behind the familiar Twitter logo and embracing the X.

